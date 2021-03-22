Torri Huske Ends 2021 PVS Championships with 47.80 100 Yard Free

2021 PVS SC Championship Series Wave II
- March 18-21, 2021
- Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center, Manassas, VA
- SCY (25y)
On the final day of the Potomac Valley Short Course Valley Championships, Torri Huske from Arlington Aquatic Club continued to dominate the meet. The U.S. National Team member won 100 free with a time of 47.80, staying within .10 of her lifetime best, 47.60, from December which ranks her #6 all-time right under two-time Olympic medalist Lia Neal.
HIgh school junior Katherine Helms snagged 2nd in that race with a new lifetime best of 49.30, shaving .25 off the best time she posted at the February VA VHSL Class 6 State Championships. Her performance tonight cracked the top 100 all-time fastest 100 free times in her age group, running her #80.
Huske ended the meet by winning the 200 IM decisively, touching the wall 3 seconds before the rest of the field. She finished with a time of 1:56.31, about 2.5 seconds off her lifetime best, which won the event at the February VA VHSL Class 6 State Championships. That time broke the national public high school record and currently ranks her #7 all-time in her age group.
16-year-old J.T. Ewing of FISH won the 200 back with a 1:44.41, dropping .18 from his lifetime best from the 2020 December PV 18&Under Winter Championships. His swim on Sunday makes him the 29th all-time fastest 15-16 year-old in the event, directly beneath Daniel McArthur who went on to swim for Utah. Ewing’s previous best ranked him #31.
14-year-old Simon Bermudez of Nation’s Capital placed 5th in 200 back with a time of 1:49.34, crushing his previous best from December by over half-a-second. This swim ranks Bermudez #42 out of the all-time fastest 13-14 year-olds in the event, tied with Sam Brown and University of South Carolina freshman Elijah Tarabocchia.
Other Event Winners and Notable Swims:
- 17-year-old Collin McKenzie of FISH touched the wall 1st in the 200 IM (1:47.65), annihilating his previous best, 1:51.35, from the 2019 PV NCAP Invitational in December.
- Mackenzie McConagha of Nation’s Capital won the 200 back by destroying her previous best from the 2019 NCSA Spring Championships by 1.5 seconds for a time of 1:55.07.
- High school junior Jordan Durocher of Nation’s Capital snagged 2nd in the 200 back with a time of 1:57.63, taking one-third of a second off her previous best from the December 2019 PV NCAP Invitational.
- Erin Gemmell, a high school sophomore on Nation’s Capital, placed 3rd place in 100 free (49.44). Her previous best was 49.54 from 2019 when she was 14, and it still ranks her #24 out of the all-time fastest 13-14 year-olds in the event.
- Anthony Grimm of Mason Makos won the 100 free with a lifetime best of 44.00, shaving .17 off his previous best from the 2020 PV 18&Under Winter Championships in Dec
- 16-year-old Landon Gentry claimed 3rd in the 100 free with a time of 45.16, one-third of a second behind his Nation’s Capital teammate Brett Feyerick (44.81). This was a lifetime best for Gentry whose previous best was set at 45.19 in December. Feyerick, a high school senior, crushed his previous best from February 2020 by .34.
- High school junior Sophie Duncan from Nation’s Capital snagged 2nd in the 200 IM with a time of 1:59.57, right on her lifetime best from February 2020.