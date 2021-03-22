Torri Huske Ends 2021 PVS Championships with 47.80 100 Yard Free

2021 PVS SC Championship Series Wave II

March 18-21, 2021

Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center, Manassas, VA

SCY (25y)

Meet Central

Timeline

Psych Sheets

Live Stream

Results on Meet Mobile: “2021 PVS Short Course Championships Series Wave II”

On the final day of the Potomac Valley Short Course Valley Championships, Torri Huske from Arlington Aquatic Club continued to dominate the meet. The U.S. National Team member won 100 free with a time of 47.80, staying within .10 of her lifetime best, 47.60, from December which ranks her #6 all-time right under two-time Olympic medalist Lia Neal.

HIgh school junior Katherine Helms snagged 2nd in that race with a new lifetime best of 49.30, shaving .25 off the best time she posted at the February VA VHSL Class 6 State Championships. Her performance tonight cracked the top 100 all-time fastest 100 free times in her age group, running her #80.

Huske ended the meet by winning the 200 IM decisively, touching the wall 3 seconds before the rest of the field. She finished with a time of 1:56.31, about 2.5 seconds off her lifetime best, which won the event at the February VA VHSL Class 6 State Championships. That time broke the national public high school record and currently ranks her #7 all-time in her age group.

16-year-old J.T. Ewing of FISH won the 200 back with a 1:44.41, dropping .18 from his lifetime best from the 2020 December PV 18&Under Winter Championships. His swim on Sunday makes him the 29th all-time fastest 15-16 year-old in the event, directly beneath Daniel McArthur who went on to swim for Utah. Ewing’s previous best ranked him #31.

14-year-old Simon Bermudez of Nation’s Capital placed 5th in 200 back with a time of 1:49.34, crushing his previous best from December by over half-a-second. This swim ranks Bermudez #42 out of the all-time fastest 13-14 year-olds in the event, tied with Sam Brown and University of South Carolina freshman Elijah Tarabocchia.

Other Event Winners and Notable Swims: