North Allegheny Girls Clinch PIAA 3A Crown, DE Sophomore Alexa Fulton Shines

2021 PENNSYLVANIA HS 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 20, 2021

Mechanicsburg, PA (Cumberland Valley HS)

Short course yards (SCY)

Results

North Allegheny won a tight team race this year at the PIAA 3A State Championships, ending the North Penn two-year streak. The battle for third came down to the final relay, as State College snagged third at 114, just two points ahead of Unionville.

Meanwhile, Unionville was only a half-point ahead of Downington East, who themselves were only a half-point ahead of sixth-place Upper Dublin. Third through ninth were separated by a range of just 14 points.

TEAM SCORES

North Allegheny 167 Wilson 152 State College 114 Unionville 112 Downington East 111.5

North Allegheny was led by senior Molly Smyers, who finished second in the 200 IM (2:02.84) and third in the 500 free (4:58.45). Sophomore Lexi Sundgren also finished top-six in the 100 free and 200 free, including a 1:51.27 in the 200. Both girls swam on North Allegheny’s third-place 400 free relay.

Downington East sophomore Alexa Fulton racked up wins in the sprint free events, going 22.72 in the 50 free and 49.69 in the 100 free. In the 50, Fulton was just .05 off of the state record set in 2019 by NC State standout Heather Maccausland.

Several races came down to the touch, including the 200 free and 100 fly. In the 200 free, two girls broke 1:50, as Wilson senior Shelby Kahn hit a 1:49.57 to win, just ahead of Exeter sophomore Megan Unruh (1:49.90). Two sophomores battled in the 100 fly, both getting under 55 seconds: Fox Chapel’s Sophie Shao took it in 54.59 ahead of Muhlenberg’s Sydney Gring (54.89).

The 100 back was also a close one, as Upper Dublin junior Meghan DiMartile came away with the victory, going 54.31 over State College sophomore Jade Castro (54.53). DiMartile was also Upper Dublin’s 200 medley relay lead-off, going out in a 24.96 to help them to the state title (1:43.92).

OTHER WINNERS