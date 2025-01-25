Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Chris Guiliano on Texas Transition: “I’m feeling really good”

2025 EDDIE REESE SHOWDOWN

Mid-season transfer Chris Guiliano is finding his stride as a Texas longhorn, competing yesterday in the 50 and 200 free as well as slotting into key relay roles. Guiliano said it has’t been easy adjusting to the style of training but he’s feeling as fit as ever as a result.

Diehard
1 hour ago

Why only stream one session of a 3 session meet? If Texas and others, as well as SS, trying to promote the sport, yet they are hiding the product! Makes a lot of sense…not!

Andrew
1 hour ago

Ngl CG lost his aura.

He should man up as team captain and be taking the brunt of the downfall for the ND scandal but instead he chooses to be a greedy mercenary and take a $100k paycheck to sell his soul to Texas

Not only is he swimming slower than usual, Texas won’t be sniffing top 2 this year😭

Mike
Reply to  Andrew
52 minutes ago

Andrew has joined the rare group of commenters that I can reliably down vote before I even read the comment.

