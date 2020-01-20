Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Chalmers Hits 400 Free & 50 Fly Personal Bests On Day 3 Of South Aussies

2020 SOUTH AUSTRALIA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The highlight of day 3 of these 2020 South Australia State Championships was Kaylee McKeown‘s performance in the 200m backstroke. The 18-year-old visiting Queenslander smashed a new personal best of 2:05.83 to now rank #1 in the world, as well as become the 2nd fastest woman ever from her nation. You can read more about the World Championships silver medalist’s feat here.

However, Kyle Chalmers also made his presence known at his home pool across his events, first topping the men’s 400m free podium in a new personal best of 3:53.66.

The last time Chalmers raced the 400m free was at the 2018 edition of these state championships, where he logged a time of 3:56.14. It was the year prior at the same meet where he produced his seed time of 3:55.29, a personal best.

The 100m free Olympic champion from 2016 managed to drop about one and a half seconds from that previous PB tonight, however, to now own a career-quickest of 3:53.66. That beat the field by over 20 seconds in essentially this one-man race.

Splits for Chalmers’ off-event race tonight are below:

21-year-old Chalmers logged another individual win before the night was through, with the Marion star notching a 50m fly winning effort of 23.48. That rendered Chalmers the champion by over 2 seconds in this blink-and-it’s-over event.

Chalmers punched a morning prelims time of 23.84 before hitting the wall this evening in 23.48, with both outings representing the man’s first results ever under the 24-second threshold. Chalmers entered this meet with a PB of 24.03 from 2014’s Australian Swimming Championships.

With his gold medal-worthy swim tonight, Chalmers checks-in among the nation’s fastest 50m fly performers in slot #7.


            
        

        

        
              
        
In This Story

                

		    
	  	    

    
            

                                    

                        
1

                        

                    

                                Leave a Reply            

                    

            

                

                                                            

                                            

                

                                

            



                        

                            

                    

            

                                        

                    

                        

                            


                                
                                
                                                                                            

                        

                        

                    

                    
                    

                    
                

                    

                    

                                                                        

                        1
                        Comment threads
                    

                                                                                        

                        0
                        Thread replies
                    

                                                                                        

                        0
                        Followers
                    
 
                                                                    
                    

                        
                        Most reacted comment
                    

                                                                    

                        
                        Hottest comment thread
                    

                            

                                        

                                                        

                         1
                        Comment authors
                    

                                                            

                

    

            

                
                                           

                                    

                                                                        
                            

                                 
                                newest  
                                oldest
                                                                     most voted
                                                            

                                                

                    

                                
                                

                    
Corn Pop
I hope he goes to vic chsmps & races Matt Temple . Theyd be about even .


Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
43 minutes ago
                
                    

                                            

                

                

                                                                                

        

        

        
	  	
      
	  	      
    
		

	        
About Retta Race

	        

	            	            
	            	Retta Race	            
	            	            
After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …
Read More »

	        

        

		        
        
	



	

								
Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

			
Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!