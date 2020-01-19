Chalmers Clocks Near-Personal Best 200 Fly Down Under

2020 SOUTH AUSTRALIA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first day of the 2020 South Australia State Championships saw the state’s biggest stars racing in a relay capacity, whereby day 2 here at the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre presented us with the meet’s first individual events.

Fans were treated to a rare, but not unheard of 200m fly appearance by sprint ace Kyle Chalmers. The 21-year-old Olympic champion in the 100m free from Rio led the men’s 2fly tonight from start-to-finish, splitting 57.13/1:03.43 to punch a time of 2:00.56. That mark was just outside the 2:00.37 he produced in the morning to claim the top seed.

Chalmers’ 200m fly personal best rests at the 1:59.52 he posted in February 2019. As such, his efforts this evening from these South Aussie States now represent the 2nd and 3rd fastest times of his career.

We already reported on the monster 58.52 100m back put up by 18-year-old Kaylee McKeown, but the World Championships silver medalist got her hand on the wall first here in another event.

McKeown took on the 200m IM, where the teen nailed the women’s 17-18 meet title in a time of 2:12.15. Splitting 28.55/34.16/38.46/30.98, McKeown’s effort this evening was well off her PB of 2:09.94 from the 2019 Aussie World Trials, but still got her the gold by over 10 seconds.

