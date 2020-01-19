Yang Junxuan Becomes First Chinese Woman Ever Under 1:55 in 200 Freestyle

2020 FINA Champions Swim Series – Beijing

January 18th-19th

Beijing, China

50m (LCM)

Yang Junxuan has set a new Chinese Record in the 200m freestyle at the FINA 2020 Champions Series in Beijing, becoming the first Chinese woman ever to go under the 1:55 mark.

The 17-year-old won the event with her time of 1:54.98, lowering the previous mark of 1:55.05 set by Pang Jiayang at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. The record has stood for almost twelve years and at the time earned Pang an Olympic bronze medal.

Junxuan is also the current World Junior record holder in this event which she set at the World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea last July where she finished in 5th place. However, as Junxuan turns 18 this year, she is no longer eligible to lower her own record which stands at 1:55.43.

In 2016, whilst competing at the Maria Lenk Trophy meet in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, Junxuan posted a time of 1:59.38 in this event, her first time to break the 2 minute mark. Since then she has consistently set personal best times and in the last 18 months alone has taken over 3 seconds off her pb.

Her sub 1:55 mark adds to an increasing amount of female swimmers entering that bracket. She is now tied as 14th fastest 200 free of all time alongside Hong Kong swimmer Siobhan Haughey, who also swam 1:54.98 in Gwangju last July.

