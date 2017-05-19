2017 U.S. OPEN WATER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- May 19-21, 2017
- May 19 – OW Nationals 10 KM
- May 20 – Junior Nationals 5 KM
- May 21 – OW Nationals 5 KM
- Castaic Lake, CA
- Meet Info (OW Nationals)
- Meet Info (JR Nationals)
- Start Lists
James Sutherland contributed to this report.
The most recent water temperature measurement in Castaic Lake, according to SwimSwam’s Mike Lewis and USA Swimming, has shown 69 degrees Fahrenheit. This marks a rise from the measurement of 68 from yesterday, which is higher than the 65 reading from Wednesday.
A reading of 69 degrees spells trouble for swimmers at Open Water Nationals this weekend, as USA Swimming will mandate that wetsuits won’t be allowed. Initially, USA Swimming had planned on keeping this competition wetsuit free, but they later conceded to implementing FINA’s rules for wetsuits and temperature. According to FINA, wetsuits are mandated for water temperatures below 64.4 degrees Fahrenheit, and not allowed above 68 degrees. That means in between those two temperatures, wetsuits would be optional.
The official temperature is typically taken 2 hours prior to the national 10K, national 5K, and junior national races to determine the official “race temperature” that will govern the use of wetsuits. The temperature posted on the USA Swimming website, right here, was 69 as of 9:30am in California, meaning wetsuits will be banned for at least today’s 10K race. Wetsuits come with their advantages, but many coaches believe that wetsuits give a bigger advantage to less-talented swimmers, meaning that more talented swimmers could be left off the World Champs team.
7 Comments on "Castaic Reads 69 Degrees, Wetsuits Won’t Be Allowed at OW Nats Today"
Man, just another reason I would never have been an open-water swimmer… I couldn’t deal with 69 degree water!
Nice.
Why would a wet suit give a greater advantage to an untalented swimmer and not an equal advantage for all athletes?
This was the issue with the “supersuits” of 2008-2009 – heck, Blueseventy’s entry into the pool tech suit world was pretty much a toned down version of their open water wetsuits.
You’re right, it’d be nice to have some empirical data on the physics of it – the developing companies surely have something in order to make some of the claims they did (thinking of the LZR Racer’s claims of 24% less skin friction drag, etc). As of now, there’s really only the correlative data from comparing the depth of events like 2009 Worlds or NCAAs versus big events after the suit ban.