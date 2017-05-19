FINIS Introduces The Luna Mermaid Monofin

FINIS, Inc., the worldwide leader in technical swimming innovation is proud to announce the release of the Luna mermaid monofin, the company’s first 100% silicone monofin addition to their already successful Mermaid™ Collection.

What makes the Luna so unique? Aside for the extreme comfort and flexibility the 100% silicone monofin offers, it instantly transforms the aquatic experience for all swimmers and allows them to glide through the water with the same graceful movements that a mermaid would. With beautiful aesthetic features such as the crescent shape and rippled edges, the Luna sparkles as it moves through the water. The monofin reflects the luminous colors inspired by the sea and shines brilliantly under beams of sunlight when gliding through the water.

The Luna is fully adjustable with a footstrap that fits a variety of sizes and separate foot pockets to maximize comfort and performance.

“The Luna is an exciting addition to our Mermaid™ Collection,” says FINIS CEO and Cofounder John Mix. “The interest to swim like a mermaid from those who simply love swimming for fun and recreation has always been a constant at FINIS and is the reason we designed the first mermaid monofin for kids many years ago.”

“The Luna comes from our customers continued request for something more for older kids and adults who also desire to swim like a mermaid. The Luna is the result of many years of insights and knowledge as to what makes a monofin glide through the water with ease and comfort for the everyday swimmer. We are thrilled to introduce this innovative addition to our collection.”

The Luna currently comes in two sizes, and the adjustable foot straps allows for feet size US Junior 11 up to a male size nine.

“The mermaid market is booming, and the Luna monofin is a wonderful product that can transform the aquatic experience for anyone who loves the water.”

Sizes: