Illinois Backstroker Margaret Guanci Verbally Commits to Wisconsin

  0 Anne Lepesant | May 19th, 2017 | Big Ten, College, College Recruiting, News

According to the New Trier Swim Club, Riverwoods, Illinois’ Margaret Guanci has verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin for 2018-19. The Loyola Academy junior contributed to the Ramblers’ second-place team finish at the 2016 IHSA Girls State Championship last November with a fourth in the 100 back (56.59) and legs on Loyola’s second-place 400 free relay, third-place 200 free relay and tenth-place 200 medley relay. Guanci is a USA Swimming All-America Team member.

Guanci swims year-round with New Trier Swim Club, where she has achieved Junior Nationals time standards in the 100/200 backstrokes. She swam both events at 2016 Summer Junior National Championships, then repeated the program at Winter Nationals last December, where she made the C final in the 200 back.

Her top SCY times are:

  • 200 back – 1:59.07
  • 100 back – 55.93
  • 50 back – 27.00
  • 100 fly – 56.84
  • 200 fly – 2:06.28
  • 100 free – 52.44
  • 50 free – 24.40

