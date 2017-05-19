Lakers Aquatic Club’s Drew Del Papa Commits to Northern Michigan

Warren, Michigan native Drew Del Papa has elected to remain in state, committing to swim for Northern Michigan University beginning in the fall of 2017.

“I was looking for a smaller school that would give me balance between academics, swim, activities I like to do and family. At NMU, I will be able to study zoology, swim for a team that is on the rise, explore the natural world, and it’s a great place for family to visit. NMU has it ALL!! GO ‘CATS!!!”

Del Papa is a year-round swimmer with the Lakers Aquatic Club based out of St. Clair Shores, Michigan. A senior at Oxford Virtual Academy, Del Papa has chosen not to swim in high school, as he specializes in 200s and above.

Del Papa is getting back into his rhythm after a disappointing 2015/16 short course season in which he came down with mononucleosis in the middle of his junior year. He told SwimSwam, “It took quite a long time to get back to feeling 100% in the water. I now feel great and I am excited for my upcoming senior season and what my future at Northern holds. Currently, the men’s team is in its second year and is already showing signs of strength in Division 2. I hope to add to the success of the program.”

Del Papa began his comeback during long course season last summer, wrapping up with NCSA Junior Nationals where he achieved personal bests in the 100m fly and 200/400m IM. This spring he has lowered many of his SCY bests, including the 50 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM. His best SCY times include:

400 IM – 4:06.17

200 IM – 1:55.86

200 fly – 1:53.90

100 fly – 51.47

500 free – 4:45.99

1000 free – 9:53.50

1650 free – 16:45.10

Northern Michigan is coming off a very successful 2016-17 campaign. Freshman Rachel Helm won the 100 back at 2017 NCAA Division II Championships, becoming NMU’s first national champion since 1999.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]

ab