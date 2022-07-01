Carnegie Mellon Adds Distance Freestyler Annie Wang to Class of 2026 Roster

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Annie Wang of Holmdel, NJ has announced her decision to swim for DIII Carnegie Mellon University beginning in the fall of 2022. She swims year-round with Scarlet Aquatic Club and recently graduated from Holmdel High School.

Beyond excited to continue my academic and athletic journeys at Carnegie Mellon University!! 🙂

At the end of March, Wang competed at the Speedo Sectionals in Buffalo, her first long course meet of the season. She went personal best times in the 50, 100, and 200 meter free. She made it back for finals swims in the 200 and 400 free, finishing 17th and 9th, respectively. Wang also finished 8th in the 400 free and 5th in the 1500 free.

Two weeks earlier, she picked up two silver medals and two bronze medals at the New Jersey SCY Junior Olympics. She got her hand on the wall second in the 500 and 1650 and was third in the 200 and 1000 free. Wang also swam the 50 and 100 free, touching 12th and 7th with best times in each.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:55.49

500 free – 5:03.09

1000 free – 10:23.08

1650 free – 17:21.54

Carnegie Mellon finished 5th at the 2022 University Athletic Association Championships. Wang top times would have earned her a spot in the B-final of the 500 free and she would have placed in the top 8 in the 1650.

Last season, Wang would have been the Tartans’ second-fastest competitor in the 500, 1000, and 1650 free behind senior Kierstyn Cassidy. Cassidy holds the school records in the 1000 and 1650 free, which are both within Wang’s reach. After the conference championships, Cassidy qualified for the NCAA DIII Championships and finished 11th in the 1650 free, 36th in the 500 free, and 46th in the 200 free.

Wang will be headed to Carnegie Mellon’s School of Computer Science, the top rated Computer Science program in the nation. She is joining Sophie Elliott, Aubrey Lambert, Audrey Soetanto, Nia Bowrin, Esther Lin, Izzy Miller, and Yitian Zhang for the Tartans’ class of 2026.

