Sprint Specialist Chloe Howell Commits to the University of San Diego for 2022

The University of San Diego has picked up a commitment from Chloe Howell of New Jersey. The Scotch Plains Fanwood High School graduate will make the trek across the country to swim for the DI program this fall. Howell is a year-round swimmer with the Fanwood Scotch Plains YMCA.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of San Diego! I want to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for their support throughout this process! Go Toreros!!

Howell is a 2022 YMCA National Championships qualifier. In March, the represented her club team at the meet in Greensboro. She swam the 50 free, the 100 free, and the 100 breast. She was 82nd, 78th, and 110th, respectively. Howell also swam on four of her team’s relays. She anchored all four of the relays which all finished in the top 8.

She most recently competed at her second long course meet of the season where she picked up best times in three of her seven events. She was 27th in the timed finals heats of the 100 free and she touched 28th in the 50 free. Although she only had three PBs, Howell swam close to her best times in every event.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.36

100 free – 52.78

100 breast – 1:07.77

100 fly – 59.28

The Toreros will welcome Howell to campus in the fall of 2022. Last season, she would have been the team’s fourth-fastest 100 freestyler. If she maintains that place as a freshman, she could be considered for San Diego’s A relay at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships.

She will join the team as a member of the class of 2026, along with Analeis Vos, Ava Delaney, Skyler Horder, and Anna Vermeulen.

