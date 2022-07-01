SwimSwam Pulse: 65% Favor Marchand’s 400 IM Over Ceccon’s WR, Popovici’s 200 FR

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers which performance was the early highlight of the 2022 World Championships:
Question: Which male swim was the highlight of the first half of Worlds?
RESULTS
- Leon Marchand‘s 4:04 400 IM – 65.7%
- Thomas Ceccon‘s 100 back WR – 17.8%
- David Popovici‘s 1:43 200 free – 16.5%
This poll took a look at three breakthrough swims that took place in the early stages of last week’s World Championships.
Leon Marchand stunned the world when he put a scare into Michael Phelps‘ 14-year-old world record in the men’s 400 IM, Thomas Ceccon blew by the six-year-old world record by a quarter of a second in the men’s 100 back, and David Popovici became the first swimmer to break 1:44 in the 200 free in nearly a decade.
Each swim on its own stands up as one of immense significance.
Marchand swam a time more than five seconds faster than what it took to win Olympic gold last year. Ceccon absolutely obliterated the world record, having never broken 52 seconds previously and then coming in at 51.60. And the 17-year-old Popovici became the second-fastest swimmer in a textile suit, the fourth-fastest all-time, and was over a second quicker than the Olympic-winning time in the 200 free.
The poll results show us just how unexpected and incredible Marchand’s 400 IM was, as he garnered nearly two-thirds of the votes despite going up against two other swims that were two of the best we’ve seen in the past decade.
Marchand clocked in at 4:04.28, joining Phelps’ 4:03.84 from the 2008 Olympics as the only two in history sub-4:05.
Marchand came into the competition with a personal best (and French Record) of 4:09.65, and at the Tokyo Olympics, 4:09.42 was the time required to win gold.
Read more on Marchand’s swim here.
The European men really stepped up in Budapest, with some of the meet’s other top performances coming from Hungarian Kristof Milak in the 200 fly (1:50.34, new world record), Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri in the 1500 free (14:32.80, second-fastest swim in history) and the Italian men in the 400 medley relay (3:27.51, tying European Record and upsetting the U.S. for gold).
Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks: Who would you crown “Swimmer of the Meet” if you could only select one from the 2022 World Championships:
ABOUT A3 PERFORMANCE
The A3 Performance Poll is courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner.
I hate to say it, seeing how fast the swims at Worlds are, it sure looks like the Covid lockdown effected the times at the Olympics. Considering some of the best at the Olympics either didn’t compete (Emma) or left early (Dressel) from Worlds, it looks like as a whole, the sport has gotten faster since the Olympics. Remarkable
Its tough cause theyre all absolutely phenomenal, incredible swims. Any of those performances removed from the others could have been the swim of the meet at tokyo or other recent major champs over the last decade.
So, not to take anything away from all the crazy good swims of the meet, I do think that 4:04 takes it by a hair cause it has so much going for it. Really unexpected rattle of a pretty much never grazed record.
IMO they all have grounds to argue why theyd take the crown. Hard to say, if they can be ranked its marginal