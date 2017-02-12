Carmel Wins 31st-Straight Title, Outdoes Every HS Athletic Team in US

IHSAA 2016-2017 GIRLS’ SWIMMING & DIVING STATE

February 10th-11th

Indiana University Natatorium, Indianapolis

2-Day Prelims/Finals State Championship

Meet information

Full results

Until yesterday, no high school athletic team in the country had ever taken 31 consecutive state titles. But, no other high school athletic team in the country can match the power and stability throughout generations of athletes of the Carmel High School girls swim team in Carmel, Indiana.

Yesterday, the Carmel girls took yet another dominant win over their state competitors, nearly doubling the point total of the next team, with 386.50 to Chesterton’s 189.

State Championship Record Streaks

Longest streaks of consecutive state championships, all sports, all states.

31: Carmel, Ind., girls swimming, 1986‐2017.*

29: Honolulu Punahou, Hawaii, boys swimming, 1958‐86.

29: Brophy Prep, Arizona, boys swimming, 1988-2017.*

29: Bolles, Jacksonville, Fla. boys swimming, 1988‐2016.*

28: St. Xavier, Louisville, Ky., boys swimming, 1989‐2016.*

27: Pickford, Mich., boys track and field, 1952‐78.

26: Woonsocket Mt. St. Charles Academy, R.I., boys hockey, 1978‐2003.

25: Paulsboro, NJ, wrestling, 1983‐2007.

24: Bishop Hendricken, Warwick, RI, boys swimming, 1990‐2013.

24: Tacoma Wilson, Wash., boys swimming, 1960‐83.

*Active streak.

(Source: National Federation of State High School Associations, plus addition of Brophy Prep that is not on their list)

Leading the way for the team was NAG record-holder and Georgia commit Sammie Burchill. Burchill took down the 200 yard IM state record 1:56.87 set in 2008 by Michelle McKeehan with a 1:56.67. In that race, Burchill also held off the #8 recruit in the country, Hannah Kukurugya of Crown Point (1:59.08), who famously was one of Stanford’s four-top-20-recruits-landed-in-a-span-of-24 hours this fall.

The other huge state record of the day came from Yorktown sophomore Emily Weiss. Weiss swam 59.37 to win the 100 breast and take down Olympic gold medalist Lilly King’s state record of 59.63. Weiss has seen incredible improvement in this event, swimming 1:00.34 at Winter Juniors in December, then blasting 59.75 in state prelims, and then cutting that down even further to 59.37.

Two swimmers grabbed double individual state championships: Carmel‘s Arizona State commit Emma Nordin (200 free: 1:47.08 / 500 free: 4:45.32) and Bloomington South’s Indiana commit Grace Haskett (50 free 22.77 / 100 back: 53.38). Other individual championships went to senior diver Ivy Houser of Hamilton Heights (1 meter: 535.80), Carmel junior Trude Rothrock (100 fly: 52.97), Carmel sophomore Kelly Pash (100 free: 49.41).

Carmel also grabbed clean sweep of the relay events. Burchill, junior Grace Estabrook, Rothrock, and sophomore Grace Pangburn teamed up for 1:41.23 to win the 200 medley. The 200 free relay went to Pangburn, Pash, sophomore Rachel Young, and Nordin with 1:33.01. To wrap up the meet, the Carmel dream team of Rothrock, Pash, Nordin, and Burchill swam 3:19.10 to win the 400 free relay.

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES