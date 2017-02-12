Aussies Melanie & Chris Wright Welcome Baby Girl

Australian Olympians Melanie Wright (née Schlanger) and husband Chris have welcomed a healthy baby girl into the world. Last Monday, February 6th, Madison Lilly Wright was born at 3pm, weighing in at 3.2kg (~7.0 lbs) and measuring 51cm (~20.0 inches).

“She’s perfect,” says 5-time Olympian and new Mom Melanie. “But going through childbirth was pretty traumatic. I had quite a hyperactive uterus before she came along and was having contractions six times every 10 minutes.

“It took an hour for me to get an epidural at one stage and that was the most horrific hour of my life. I was in labour for about 17 hours but as soon as I saw her face it was all worth it. We just can’t stop staring at her.”

“I’m 100 per cent certain she’ll learn water safety and survival because my husband and I are so passionate about that.”

Both Chris and Melanie, since retired, fought for spots on the Aussie Olympic team in Rio, but fell short. Melanie’s career is highlighted by two relay Olympic gold medals (800 free relay in Beijing, 400 free relay in London), two Olympic silver medals (800 free relay in London, 400 medley relay in London) and one Olympic bronze medal (400 free relay in Beijing).