Alex Walsh Crushes 100 Back State Record on Day 2 of Tennessee States

2017 TENNESSEE HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, February 10 – Saturday, February 11

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)

Harpeth Hall freshman Alex Walsh continued to smash State Records on day 2 of the Tennessee High School State Championships. In the 100 back final, Walsh rocketed to a 52.80 to set a new State Record and win gold by 3 full seconds. Following that swim, she went on to play a role in Harpeth Hall’s record-setting 400 free relay. Walsh gave the team a 48.26 anchor split as she joined forces with Ophelia Pilkinton (51.12), Ella Nelson (51.09), and Julia Eskew (51.54) to set the record at 3:22.01.

Also setting a State Record on the women’s side was Brentwood Academy’s Allie Raab, who trains with Walsh at Nashville Aquatic Club. Raab and St Mary’s Lauren Mabie were separated by just 2 tenths at the halfway point, but Raab made her move on the 2nd 50 to break away and win in a record-setting 1:00.55. Mabie wound up with the silver in a quick 1:02.36.

On the men’s side, Baylor’s Trey Freeman, who smashed the 200 free record on day 1, was part of another State Record on day 2. Freeman teamed up with Zach Althoff (45.59), Peter Lochmaier (45.72), and Jack Kirby (45.66), in the 400 free relay. Freeman led them off with a 44.24 as the team set the new State Record at 3:01.21.

Freeman’s 44.24 leadoff split was also a new 100 free State Record, breaking the former record of 44.60 set by Collierville’s Joshua Walsh as he won the 100 free earlier in the session.

ADDITIONAL DAY 2 EVENT WINNERS:

Women’s 100 free- Riley Gaines , Station Camp, 50.19

, Station Camp, 50.19 Women’s 500 free- Erica Laning , Hardin Valley, 4:47.69

, Hardin Valley, 4:47.69 Women’s 200 free relay- Hardin Valley (E. Aycock, Catchpole, R Aycock, Laning), 1:35.34

Men’s 200 free relay- Baylor (Freeman, Greene, Boyer, Best), 1:23.03

Men’s 100 back- Eric Whisenant , Univ-Jackson, 48.43

, Univ-Jackson, 48.43 Men’s 100 breast- Alex Hines, Stem Gryphon, 56.04

Baylor ran away with the combined team competition, putting up more than twice as many points as any other team. The battle for 2nd behind them stayed close, but Hardin Valley got the job done with 23 points over 3rd place Brentwood High School.

FINAL TOP 10 COMBINED TEAM SCORES: