Carles Coll Marti on Winning ACC Title On Back of Illness: “It was really painful after”

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

Virginia Tech senior Carles Coll Marti ran away with the men’s 200 IM at the ACC Championships, winning by over .8 of a second and being the only man to dip under the 1:41 threshold. You would have never known that he was still recovering from an illness and currently on antibiotics.

After the race, Coll Marti said that he debated even swimming the final and ultimately, after speaking with the team trainer and coaching staff, opted to race, which paid off with valuable points for the team and racing experience for Marti.

mds
43 minutes ago

Seems like a great guy.

