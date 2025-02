2025 Ivy League Women’s Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2025 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Prelims 11AM; Finals 6PM

Location: DeNunzio Pool, Princeton, NJ

Defending Champions: Princeton women (2x)

DAY 3

Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Prelims

Ivy Meet record: 51.57, Alexandra Forrester, Yale, 2013

Ivy League record: 51.57, Alexandra Forrester, Yale, 2013

NCAA “A” standard: 50.52

2024 NCAA Invite time: 51.88

2024 Ivy League Champion: Lillian Klinginsmith, Brown – 52.53

Finals Qualifiers:

Cornell’s Ariel Lin kicked off Day 3 with a heat 1 win in the 100 fly going 56.44. Dartmouth’s Lindsey Drumm followed with 55.14 in heat 2, just touching out Columbia’s Anthea Wong (55.48).

Harvard’s Sydney Lu went 53.00 to win heat 3 by half a body length. Penn’s Margaret Hu (53.93) had a quick back half and out-touched Princeton’s Edie Simecek (54.02) for third.

Harvard’s Mandy Brenner tied teammate Lu’s heat 3 time in the following heat, touching first in 53.00. Brown went 2-3 with Lillian Klinginsmith (53.17) and Zehra Bilgin (53.28).

The final heat went to Alex Massey of Yale in 52.88. Princeton’s Heidi Smithwick had the fastest back half and moved from third to second place at the finish, going 53.12. Penn’s Kayla Fu was third (53.62).

Women’s 400 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

Ivy Meet record: 4:06.15, Alicia Aemisegger, Princeton, 2009

Ivy League record: 4:02.47, Alicia Aemisegger, Princeton, 2009

NCAA “A” standard: 4:03.62

2024 NCAA Invite time: 4:10.74

2024 Ivy League Champion: Dakota Tucker, Princeton – 4:07.32

Finals Qualifiers:

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

Ivy Meet record: 1:43.12, Lia Thomas, Penn, 2022

Ivy League record: 1:41.93, Lia Thomas, Penn, 2021

NCAA “A” standard: 1:42.60

2024 NCAA Invite time: 1:44.80

2024 Ivy League Champion: Morgan Lukinac, Brown – 1:45.49

Finals Qualifiers:

Women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke – Prelims

Ivy Meet record: 58.44, Katie Meili, Columbia, 2013

Ivy League record: 58.44, Katie Meili, Columbia, 2013

NCAA “A” standard: 58.01

2024 NCAA Invite time: 59.75

2024 Ivy League Champion: Margaux McDonald, Princeton – 1:00.20

Finals Qualifiers:

Women’s 100 Yard Backstroke – Prelims

Ivy Meet record: 52.14, Bella Hindley, Yale, 2019

Ivy League record: 52.14, Bella Hindley, Yale, 2019

NCAA “A” standard: 50.66

2024 NCAA Invite time: 52.28

2024 Ivy League Champion: Anya Mostek, Harvard – 52.15

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 3-meter Diving – Prelims