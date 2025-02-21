Maximus Williamson Blasts 1:32.63 200 Free to Break National High School Record

Texas 6A High School State

February 21-22

Maximus Williamson started off his final Texas High School State Meet with a bang and a new National High School Record in the 200 freestyle.

In the final heat of the 200 free prelims, Williamson, who swims for Keller High School, stopped the clock at 1:32.63. This time not only breaks Jack LeVant’s Texas High School Record of 1:33.67 from 2018, it also breaks the National High School record in the event.

2024 Olympian Aaron Shackell, from Carmel, held the previous public school record at 1:32.85 from 2023. Williamson’s time is also, unofficially, an overall record. The private school record sits at 1:33.06, and was set by Trey Freeman back in 2018.

Despite being the National High School Record, this was not the fastest Williamson has ever been. His best time –and the 17-18 NAG record– sits at 1:31.37 from the 2023 Winter Juniors Championships.

This is his last high school season, and he will be joining Virginia in the fall. UVA is currently swimming at ACCs, which had the 200 freestyle yesterday. The Cavaliers did not have a single swimmer in the events ‘A’ final this year. Williamson’s time this morning would have qualified 3rd for the final and finished 6th overall.

Williamson also swam the 100 freestyle, where he went 44.01 to earn the top seed in the event. This was not a best time either. At last year’s state meet, he went 41.74 leading off Keller’s 400 freestyle relay.

The prelims session is still ongoing, but these are some of the other notable results so far.