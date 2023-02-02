Captani on Worlds Head Coach: “Being a really good listener so you can take the most in”

At the Texas/NC State dual meet last weekend, SwimSwam spoke to Texas women’s head coach Carol Capitani about her newly announced role as the women’s head coach for the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Capitani, in her 11th season as the head coach for Texas, feels a big part of her role is listening so that she “can take the most in” and make informed decisions based on that. As avid swim fans know, a big practical part of this role is having the final say in relay lineups at world champs, a pretty hot seat any way you slice the bread. Capitani is embracing the role, emphasizing that she not only wants to put together the best relays possible but the best atmosphere as well.