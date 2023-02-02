Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Captani on Worlds Head Coach: “Being a really good listener so you can take the most in”

At the Texas/NC State dual meet last weekend, SwimSwam spoke to Texas women’s head coach Carol Capitani about her newly announced role as the women’s head coach for the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Capitani, in her 11th season as the head coach for Texas, feels a big part of her role is listening so that she “can take the most in” and make informed decisions based on that. As avid swim fans know, a big practical part of this role is having the final say in relay lineups at world champs, a pretty hot seat any way you slice the bread. Capitani is embracing the role, emphasizing that she not only wants to put together the best relays possible but the best atmosphere as well.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!