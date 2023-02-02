Swim England CEO Retires Amid Controversey

After nearly six years at the helm of Swim England, the organization’s Chief Executive Officer Jane Nickerson has announced her retirement, effective at the end of 2023.

“I will be forever grateful and proud to have been able to have served Swim England as chief executive officer,” Nickerson said today.

“It has been a wonderful journey working alongside brilliant colleagues, team members, partners, volunteers, athletes, clubs – the list is endless.

Having been involved in Swim England in different roles for 25 years, Nickerson’s departure is not without controversy.

Stemming from the 2021 investigation into the storied Ellesmere Titan swim club in response to allegations of eating disorders, bullying and overall mental health issues affecting many of its swimmers, a subsequent independent review just released its finding on Swim England‘s conduct.

Spurred by Sport England, who allocates an estimated £ 3 million (~$3.7 million USD) to Swim England annually, an independent review carried out by barrister Louis Weston specifically called out Nickerson for her overall ‘mismanagement’ of child safety issues, saying she ‘demonstrated a confusing and inconsistent approach to safeguarding and concern of child abuse in sport.’ (The Times UK)

Weston’s report also claims Swim England ‘blocked attempts to be held accountable and prevented any form of proper challenge to its decisions.’

Sport England reportedly initially considered cutting off the aforementioned annual funds to Swim England before the overriding body decided instead to review and reform SE. (The Times UK)

Part of the reform directives includes removing Swim England‘s CEO from the child safeguarding process entirely and appointing a new independent disciplinary officer by September.

The report by West is not yet finalized, however, Sport England said in the meantime, “We do expect that all recommendations and changes that the report makes will be accepted and acted upon without delay by Swim England.” (The Times UK)