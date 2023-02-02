CSCAA Announces 2022-23 Division I Fall Scholar All-America Teams

Courtesy: CSCAA

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has selected 803 teams from 479 institutions to the Scholar All-America Team for the Fall 2022 semester. Teams were selected on the basis of their Fall 2022 team grade point averages and represent 19,426 student-athletes. Nine teams earned the honor for the first time, including Aquinas College (Women), Quincy (Men & Women), Saint Thomas (FL) (Men & Women), Southern Indiana (Men & Women), Hampden-Sydney (Men) and Maine Maritime Academy (Men).

In Division I, the Marshall women earned the highest team GPA (3.83) with Richmond (3.82), Harvard (3.79), UNC-Wilmington (3.77) and Brown (3.77) rounding out the top five team GPAs this fall. On the men’s side, the Harvard men had the highest team GPA (3.79) followed by Brown (3.69), Stanford (3.66) and Gardner-Webb (3.61) in second, third and fourth, respectively. There was a four-way tie for fifth with Davidson, Duke, Yale and Youngstown State all achieving a 3.59 GPA.

