CSCAA Announces 2022-23 Division I Fall Scholar All-America Teams

Courtesy: CSCAA
The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has selected 803 teams from 479 institutions to the Scholar All-America Team for the Fall 2022 semester. Teams were selected on the basis of their Fall 2022 team grade point averages and represent 19,426 student-athletes. Nine teams earned the honor for the first time, including Aquinas College (Women), Quincy (Men & Women), Saint Thomas (FL) (Men & Women), Southern Indiana (Men & Women), Hampden-Sydney (Men) and Maine Maritime Academy (Men).
In Division I, the Marshall women earned the highest team GPA (3.83) with Richmond (3.82), Harvard (3.79), UNC-Wilmington (3.77) and Brown (3.77) rounding out the top five team GPAs this fall. On the men’s side, the Harvard men had the highest team GPA (3.79) followed by Brown (3.69), Stanford (3.66) and Gardner-Webb (3.61) in second, third and fourth, respectively. There was a four-way tie for fifth with Davidson, Duke, Yale and Youngstown State all achieving a 3.59 GPA.
FULL WOMEN’S TEAM – DIVISION I22+Fall+SAA__D1+Women
FULL MEN’S TEAM – DIVISION I22+Fall+SAA__D1+Men
About the CSCAA
Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – the first organization of college coaches in America – is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming & diving at the collegiate level.
stupid stat since different schools have different grading systems and curves. Harvard guys are certainly intelligent but the same students would not have the same grades at every other school.
So you’re in the ‘abolish grades’ camp?
This is a little ridiculous. You could say the same about college applications – each high school has different grading systems and curves.
Each SAT test is different, and the score you would receive on one does not mean you would score the same on the second. The line of questioning is slightly different, and the topics covered might be slightly different.
The award is an effort to recognize academic excellence. I mean..it’s student-athlete…not athlete. There will always be something arbitrary about every award or recognition.