CSCAA Reveals 2022-23 Division III Fall Scholar All-America Teams

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has selected 803 teams from 479 institutions to the Scholar All-America Team for the Fall 2022 semester. Teams were selected on the basis of their Fall 2022 team grade point averages and represent 19,426 student-athletes. Nine teams earned the honor for the first time, including Aquinas College (Women), Quincy (Men & Women), Saint Thomas (FL) (Men & Women), Southern Indiana (Men & Women), Hampden-Sydney (Men) and Maine Maritime Academy (Men).

In Division III, the Pomona-Pitzer women earned the highest team GPA (3.87) with Whitman (3.77) in second and Washington College (MD) (3.74) in third. There was a three-way tie for fourth with Macalester, Swarthmore and WashU all earning 3.73 as their team GPA. On the men’s side, MIT had the highest team GPA (3.82) followed by Williams (3.79), Johns Hopkins (3.76), Pomona-Pitzer (3.74) and WashU (3.73).

About the CSCAA

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – the first organization of college coaches in America – is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming & diving at the collegiate level.