Division II 2022-23 Fall Scholar All-America Teams Announced

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has selected 803 teams from 479 institutions to the Scholar All-America Team for the Fall 2022 semester. Teams were selected on the basis of their Fall 2022 team grade point averages and represent 19,426 student-athletes. Nine teams earned the honor for the first time, including Aquinas College (Women), Quincy (Men & Women), Saint Thomas (FL) (Men & Women), Southern Indiana (Men & Women), Hampden-Sydney (Men) and Maine Maritime Academy (Men).

In Division II, the Catawba women earned the highest team GPA (3.77) with Cal-State East Bay (3.74) and Penn-West Clarion (3.70) coming in second and third, respectively. There was a three-way tie for fourth between Florida Southern, Lenoir-Rhyne and Nova Southeastern (3.68). On the men’s side, Florida Southern had the highest team GPA (3.67) followed by Nova Southeastern (3.54), Northern Michigan (3.50), Lynn (3.48) and Lenoir-Rhyne (3.47).

