Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Division II 2022-23 Fall Scholar All-America Teams Announced

by SwimSwam 0

February 02nd, 2023 College, NCAA Division II, News

Courtesy: CSCAA

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has selected 803 teams from 479 institutions to the Scholar All-America Team for the Fall 2022 semester. Teams were selected on the basis of their Fall 2022 team grade point averages and represent 19,426 student-athletes. Nine teams earned the honor for the first time, including Aquinas College (Women), Quincy (Men & Women), Saint Thomas (FL) (Men & Women), Southern Indiana (Men & Women), Hampden-Sydney (Men) and Maine Maritime Academy (Men).

In Division II, the Catawba women earned the highest team GPA (3.77) with Cal-State East Bay (3.74) and Penn-West Clarion (3.70) coming in second and third, respectively. There was a three-way tie for fourth between Florida Southern, Lenoir-Rhyne and Nova Southeastern (3.68). On the men’s side, Florida Southern had the highest team GPA (3.67) followed by Nova Southeastern (3.54), Northern Michigan (3.50), Lynn (3.48) and Lenoir-Rhyne (3.47).

FULL WOMEN’S TEAM – DIVISION II

22+Fall+SAA__D2+Women

FULL MEN’S TEAM – DIVISION II

22+Fall+SAA__D2+Men

About the CSCAA

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – the first organization of college coaches in America – is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming & diving at the collegiate level.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!