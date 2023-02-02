How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 2/2-2/7

The dual meets are wrapping up this weekend as conference championships quickly approach. The majority of dual meets are between teams that still have close to a month to go until their conference meets, like the Pac-12 men. There is also a handful of pre-conference invitationals going on, which offers athletes another opportunity to race leading in to the championship season and coaches the chance to finalize their conference rosters.

The Pac-12 men dominate the dual meet schedule this weekend, with USC traveling north to take on #1 Cal and #9 Stanford in back-to-back duals. Arizona State will also host Arizona for an in-state and Pac-12 battle. Texas will host another home meet with SMU after a big one with NC State last weekend.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

Rankings are listed men/women.

#1 Cal vs. USC

February 3, 2pm (PT)

Men only

Watch

Live Results: MeetMobile

#2/#2 Texas vs. SMU

February 3, 4pm (CT)

Men and women

Live Results

#4/HM ASU vs. #24/#24 Arizona

February 4, 1pm (MT)

Men and women

Live Results: MeetMobile

The Sterkel Classic (#2 Texas vs. Rice)

February 4, 1pm (CT)

Women only

Live Results

USC vs. #9 Stanford

February 4, 12pm (PT)

Men only

Watch

Live Results: MeetMobile

–/#15 Wisconsin vs. Green Bay

February 3, 3:30pm (CT)

Men and women

Live Results: MeetMobile

#21 Columbia vs. Dartmouth

February 4, 12pm (ET)

Men only

Live Results: MeetMobile

Auburn Last Chance Invite (#15/#22 Auburn, #14/#5 Alabama, #3/#12 Florida, #19/#18 LSU)

February 3-4, TBA

Men and women

Live Results: MeetMobile

Virginia Tech Invite (–/#19 Duke, South Carolina, #13/#25 Virginia Tech)

February 3-5, 10am & 5:30pm (ET)

Men and women

Live Results: MeetMobile

Cavalier Invite (#13/#1 Virginia, –/#13 UNC, George Washington, Richmond, East Carolina, JMU, William & Mary, UNCW)

February 3-5, 11am & 6pm (ET)

Men and women

Live Results: MeetMobile

Minnesota First Chance Meet (#17/– Minnesota, UW Eau Claire, St. Thomas)