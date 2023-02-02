Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 2/2-2/7

The dual meets are wrapping up this weekend as conference championships quickly approach. The majority of dual meets are between teams that still have close to a month to go until their conference meets, like the Pac-12 men. There is also a handful of pre-conference invitationals going on, which offers athletes another opportunity to race leading in to the championship season and coaches the chance to finalize their conference rosters.

The Pac-12 men dominate the dual meet schedule this weekend, with USC traveling north to take on #1 Cal and #9 Stanford in back-to-back duals. Arizona State will also host Arizona for an in-state and Pac-12 battle. Texas will host another home meet with SMU after a big one with NC State last weekend.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below. 

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

Rankings are listed men/women.

#1 Cal vs. USC

  • February 3, 2pm (PT)
  • Men only
  • Watch
  • Live Results: MeetMobile

#2/#2 Texas vs. SMU

#4/HM ASU vs. #24/#24 Arizona

  • February 4, 1pm (MT)
  • Men and women
  • Live Results: MeetMobile

The Sterkel Classic (#2 Texas vs. Rice)

USC vs. #9 Stanford

  • February 4, 12pm (PT)
  • Men only
  • Watch
  • Live Results: MeetMobile

–/#15 Wisconsin vs. Green Bay

  • February 3, 3:30pm (CT)
  • Men and women
  • Live Results: MeetMobile

#21 Columbia vs. Dartmouth

  • February 4, 12pm (ET)
  • Men only
  • Live Results: MeetMobile

Auburn Last Chance Invite (#15/#22 Auburn, #14/#5 Alabama, #3/#12 Florida, #19/#18 LSU)

  • February 3-4, TBA
  • Men and women
  • Live Results: MeetMobile

Virginia Tech Invite (–/#19 Duke, South Carolina, #13/#25 Virginia Tech)

  • February 3-5, 10am & 5:30pm (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Live Results: MeetMobile

Cavalier Invite (#13/#1 Virginia, –/#13 UNC, George Washington, Richmond, East Carolina, JMU, William & Mary, UNCW)

  • February 3-5, 11am & 6pm (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Live Results: MeetMobile

Minnesota First Chance Meet (#17/– Minnesota, UW Eau Claire, St. Thomas)

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!