CSCAA Announces 2022-23 NAIA & NJCAA Fall Scholar All-America Teams

Courtesy: CSCAA

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has selected 803 teams from 479 institutions to the Scholar All-America Team for the Fall 2022 semester. Teams were selected on the basis of their Fall 2022 team grade point averages and represent 19,426 student-athletes. Nine teams earned the honor for the first time, including Aquinas College (Women), Quincy (Men & Women), Saint Thomas (FL) (Men & Women), Southern Indiana (Men & Women), Hampden-Sydney (Men) and Maine Maritime Academy (Men).

In the NAIA, there was a tie for the top women’s spot between Keiser and SCAD-Savannah as both teams earned a 3.83 GPA this fall. There was another tie for third between Bethel (IN) and St. Mary (KS), both of which earned a 3.68 GPA this fall. Coming in fifth was Soka (3.61). On the men’s side, Saint Ambrose led the way with a 3.72 team GPA this fall with Keiser (3.63), Soka (3.47), College of Idaho (3.42) and SCAD-Savannah (3.36) rounding out the top five.

In the NJCAA, two institutions had both their men and women qualify as Scholar All-America Teams: Indian River and Southwestern Oregon.

