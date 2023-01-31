College Swimming Weekly Preview: Feb. 1-7, 2023

With only two weeks until some conference championships begin, the dual meets are wrapping up. Most of the dual meets happening this week are between Pac-12 men’s teams as they still have a month(ish) until their conference championship.
Notably, Texas is coming off of a big dual meet against NC State and will swim SMU this weekend. The Longhorns are still three weeks out from the Big-12 Championships. Almost all of the dual meet teams this week have three+ weeks until their respective conference championship meet.
Most of the other meets occurring are invites which usually help coaches finalize conference rosters, and to give swimmers another meet as a chance to suit-up and race.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Fordham vs St. Francis Brooklyn
|2/1
|X
|X
|Air Force Diving Invite (Air Force, Utah, BYU, Texas A&M, Wyoming, New Mexico State, Cal Baptist, Denver, Colorado State
|2/2 – 2/4
|X
|X
|Auburn Last Chance Invite (Florida, Auburn, LSU, Alabama
|02/3 – 02/5
|X
|X
|Virginia Tech Invite (Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Duke, Davidson
|2/3 – 2/5
|X
|X
|Cavalier Invite (UVA, George Washington, Richmond, East Carolina, JMU
|2/3 – 2/5
|X
|X
|WVU Last Chance Meet
|2/3 – 2/5
|X
|X
|Penn State Invite (Penn State
|2/3 – 2/5
|X
|X
|Minnesota First Chance Meet (Minnesota, St. Thomas
|2/3 – 2/4
|X
|X
|Georgia Tech vs. TBA
|2/3 – 2/4
|X
|X
|Iowa State vs. Kansas
|2/3 – 2/4
|X
|Boston University Winter Open (BU, Brown, Northeastern
|2/3 – 2/4
|X
|X
|Cal vs. USC
|2/3
|X
|Texas vs. SMU
|2/3
|X
|X
|St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee
|2/3
|X
|X
|Washington State vs. Idaho
|2/3
|X
|Wisconsin vs. Green Bay
|2/3
|X
|X
|Jill Sterkel Classic (Texas
|2/4
|X
|ASU vs. Arizona
|2/4
|X
|X
|USC vs. Stanford
|2/4
|X
|Columbia vs. Dartmouth
|2/4
|X
|BU Winter Open (BU, Boston College
|2/3 – 2/4
|X
|X
|UConn Vs. Providence College
|2/4
|X
|SMU Pre Conference Invite (SMU, Rice, North Texas
|2/4
|X
|X
|Xavier vs. Miami Ohio
|2/4
|X
|X
|Lumberjack Diving Invite #2 (NAU, San Diego State, New Mexico
|2/3-2/4
|X
|US Santa Barbara Invite (UC Santa Barbara, Pacific
|2/3-2/4
|X
|X
|UC San Diego vs. San Diego
|2/4
|X
|Omaha Diving Invite (Northern Iowa, Omaha
|2/3-2/4
|X
|Coyote Invite (South Dakota, Northern Iowa, Omaha, South Dakota State, Lindenwood
|2/3-2/4
|X
|X
|Eastern Michigan “Senior Day Extravaganza”
|2/4
|X
|Monmouth v. La Salle
|2/4
|X
|X
|Blue Hen Invite (Delaware
|2/4
|X
|X
|South Florida Diving Invite (FIU, FGCU, FAU
|2/4
|X
|Virginia Military Institute v. Keydet Intrasquad
|2/4
|X
|X
|UIC Diving Invite (Green Bay, UIC, Evansville
|2/4
|X
|X
|Milwaukee vs. Stevens Point
|2/4
|X
|X
|LIU vs. Wanger
|2/4
|X
|X
|Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack College
|2/4
|X
|Valparaiso vs. Ball State
|2/3
|X
|X
|UNLV vs Grand Canyon
|2/4
|X
|X
|Tiger Winter Open (hosted by Towson)
|2/3-2/4
|X
|X