College Swimming Weekly Preview: Feb. 1-7, 2023

With only two weeks until some conference championships begin, the dual meets are wrapping up. Most of the dual meets happening this week are between Pac-12 men’s teams as they still have a month(ish) until their conference championship.

Notably, Texas is coming off of a big dual meet against NC State and will swim SMU this weekend. The Longhorns are still three weeks out from the Big-12 Championships. Almost all of the dual meet teams this week have three+ weeks until their respective conference championship meet.

Most of the other meets occurring are invites which usually help coaches finalize conference rosters, and to give swimmers another meet as a chance to suit-up and race.