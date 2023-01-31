Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: Feb. 1-7, 2023

Anya Pelshaw
January 31st, 2023

With only two weeks until some conference championships begin, the dual meets are wrapping up. Most of the dual meets happening this week are between Pac-12 men’s teams as they still have a month(ish) until their conference championship.

Notably, Texas is coming off of a big dual meet against NC State and will swim SMU this weekend. The Longhorns are still three weeks out from the Big-12 Championships. Almost all of the dual meet teams this week have three+ weeks until their respective conference championship meet.

Most of the other meets occurring are invites which usually help coaches finalize conference rosters, and to give swimmers another meet as a chance to suit-up and race.

Meet Date Men Women
Fordham vs St. Francis Brooklyn 2/1 X X
Air Force Diving Invite (Air Force, Utah, BYU, Texas A&M, Wyoming, New Mexico State, Cal Baptist, Denver, Colorado State 2/2 – 2/4 X X
Auburn Last Chance Invite (Florida, Auburn, LSU, Alabama 02/3 – 02/5 X X
Virginia Tech Invite (Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Duke, Davidson 2/3 – 2/5 X X
Cavalier Invite (UVA, George Washington, Richmond, East Carolina, JMU 2/3 – 2/5 X X
WVU Last Chance Meet 2/3 – 2/5 X X
Penn State Invite (Penn State 2/3 – 2/5 X X
Minnesota First Chance Meet (Minnesota, St. Thomas 2/3 – 2/4 X X
Georgia Tech vs. TBA 2/3 – 2/4 X X
Iowa State vs. Kansas 2/3 – 2/4 X
Boston University Winter Open (BU, Brown, Northeastern 2/3 – 2/4 X X
Cal vs. USC 2/3 X
Texas vs. SMU 2/3 X X
St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee 2/3 X X
Washington State vs. Idaho 2/3 X
Wisconsin vs. Green Bay 2/3 X X
Jill Sterkel Classic (Texas 2/4 X
ASU vs. Arizona 2/4 X X
USC vs. Stanford 2/4 X
Columbia vs. Dartmouth 2/4 X
BU Winter Open (BU, Boston College 2/3 – 2/4 X X
UConn Vs. Providence College 2/4 X
SMU Pre Conference Invite (SMU, Rice, North Texas 2/4 X X
Xavier vs. Miami Ohio 2/4 X X
Lumberjack Diving Invite #2 (NAU, San Diego State, New Mexico 2/3-2/4 X
US Santa Barbara Invite (UC Santa Barbara, Pacific 2/3-2/4 X X
UC San Diego vs. San Diego 2/4 X
Omaha Diving Invite (Northern Iowa, Omaha 2/3-2/4 X
Coyote Invite (South Dakota, Northern Iowa, Omaha, South Dakota State, Lindenwood 2/3-2/4 X X
Eastern Michigan “Senior Day Extravaganza” 2/4 X
Monmouth v. La Salle 2/4 X X
Blue Hen Invite (Delaware 2/4 X X
South Florida Diving Invite (FIU, FGCU, FAU 2/4 X
Virginia Military Institute v. Keydet Intrasquad 2/4 X X
UIC Diving Invite (Green Bay, UIC, Evansville 2/4 X X
Milwaukee vs. Stevens Point 2/4 X X
LIU vs. Wanger 2/4 X X
Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack College 2/4 X
Valparaiso vs. Ball State 2/3 X X
UNLV vs Grand Canyon 2/4 X X
Tiger Winter Open (hosted by Towson) 2/3-2/4 X X

