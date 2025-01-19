Canadian Trials Qualifier Victoria Sun Sends Verbal Commitment to Carnegie Mellon (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Canadian Olympic Trials qualifier Victoria Sun has committed to swim for Carnegie Mellon University beginning in the fall of 2025.

“I am absolutely thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming journey at Carnegie Mellon University! I am incredibly grateful to Coach Sean for supporting me along the way and always pushing me to be my best, as well as Coach Carter and Coach Glen. Special thanks to my mom, whose unwavering support has helped me through the highs and lows, and, of course, to my teammates and friends as well. I’m beyond excited to join the Tartan family, and a huge thank you to Coach Kinney for this incredible opportunity! Go Tartans!”

The Ontario native currently trains with Markham Aquatic Club, where she primarily specializes in freestyle and breaststroke and is notably versatile across all freestyle distances.

Sun competed in five events at the 2024 Canadian Olympic Trials back in May, placing as high as 23rd in the 100-meter breast with a lifetime best of 1:12.17. That swim qualified her to swim in the age group final at night, relowering her best time in 1:11.58. Sun also placed 34th in the 200-meter breast (2:41.28 – PB), 59th in the 50-meter free (27.11 – SB) and 71st in the 1500-meter free (18:19.01).

At the Canadian Championships in July, Sun turned in a series of lifetime best times over the course of the meet. Her top performance came in the 50-meter breast, where she posted a runner-up finish in a best time of 32.77. Sun took 5th in the 100-meter breast (1:11.57 – PB), 7th in the 200-breast (2:38.01 – PB), 20th in the 800-meter free (9:23.72 – PB), 25th in the 100-meter free (58.85 – PB) and 33rd in the 50-meter free (27.48).

Sun recently posted several top performances at the Ontario Junior International (SCM) in December. She threw down six personal best times, which included the 50 free (26.30), 100 free (57.91), 1500 free (17:16.13), 50 breast (32.75), 100 breast (1:10.09) and 200 breast (2:30.82).

Best Times

Event LCM SCM Fastest SCY Conversion 100 breast 1:11.57 1:10.09 1:02.67 200 breast 2:38.01 2:30.82 2:15.87 50 free 26.61 26.30 23.25 100 free 58.85 57.91 51.57 200 free 2:13.43 2:08.53 1:55.79 400 free 4:33.29 4:28.63 5:06.20 800 free 9:23.72 9:12.00 10:30.85 1500 free 17:51.19 17:16.39 17:10.20

A Division III program, CMU competes in the University Athletic Association against teams such as NYU and Emory. The women’s team finished 6th out of eight teams at the 2024 UAA Championships. Based on last season’s results, Sun’s converted times would have earned her a second swim in five events, setting her up to be a key contributor right from the start. Most notably, she would have won the 100 breast and been the runner-up in the 50 free, as well as taking 3rd in the 200 breast and 8th in the 1650 free. She would have also landed in the ‘C’ final in the 500 free.

Outside of swimming, Sun has a passion for art, design and technology; even making concept designs for things like AR swimming goggles and an AI productivity app. She has also participated in design projects such as creating greeting cards for a rescue sanctuary.

Sun will be joined in the pool next season by fellow CMU class of 2029 commits Tran Doan, Julia Gregory and Chloe Mihaly, who will make for good training partners over the next four years.

