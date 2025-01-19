Luke Garrett Verbally Commits to Cincinnati as One of Program’s Best-Ever Freestyle Recruits

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Luke Garrett of the Lakeside Aquatic Club and Flower Mound High School in Texas has committed to swim in fall 2025 at the University of Cincinnati.

Texas is not a state that Cincinnati has historically recruited hard, but they brought in two male freshmen this season as part of a broadening of the program’s borders. The boys’ class of 2025 has earned Cincinnati at least 7 recruits from 6 different states (though at least one of those has decommitted).

Garrett finished 4th at the 2024 Texas 6A (big school) State Championship meet in the 100 free after winning regional championships in both the 100 and 200 freestyles.

He is also the holder of 10 North Texas Swimming LSC Records as part of relays, mostly (though not entirely) with his National Age Group Record-setting club teammate Maximus Williamson (a Virginia commit). One of those, the 400 free relay, is the 17-18 National Age Group Record set in December at Winter Juniors.

Garrett’s Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 20.70

100 free – 44.91

200 free – 1:38.08

500 free – 4:34.13

100 back – 49.62

100 fly – 49.65

Garrett is already lined up to make an immediate impact for the Bearcats. With a few weeks to go before his senior state championship meet, his best time in the 200 free would already rank him 3rd on the Cincinnati roster this season, and his 100 free would rank him 4th.

Current Cincinnati Bearcats, Men’s 200 Free Rankings:

Max Murray – 1:37.68 (5th year) Luke van Deusen – 1:38.03 (freshman) Michael Sachau – 1:38.62 (freshman) Dean Sherrer – 1:38.64 (sophomore) Owen Holland – 1:39.37 (junior) Nathan Spetz – 1:39.56 (freshman)

The team’s top 200 freestyler is a 5th year who will leave the program after this season, as is their top 100 freestyler Hunter Gubeno (43.44). Behind those guys, though, there’s a lot of youth in the freestyle ranks for Cincinnati.

They finished 4th out of 5 teams at last year’s Big 12 Championship meet, though with the defending champions Texas gone to the SEC and new programs joining from Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah, the mix will look much different when Garrett arrives.

His addition as one of the best freestyle recruits in program history is crucial to Cincinnati, which ranks 6th out of 7 teams in the 400 free relay and 7th out of 7 teams in the 800 free relay in the conference this season.

Others in the Cincinnati class include Aiden Gerst from Iowa (by way of Dubai), Connor Bennett from Ohio, Billy Connor from Maryland, Sawyer Tapp from Kentucky, and Alejandro Varon from Florida.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster