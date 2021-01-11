Canadian Christey Liang Adds More Sprint Depth to Michigan Class of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Canadian freestyler Christey Liang has verbally committed to Michigan’s class of 2026. Liang trains with Edmonton Keyano Swim Club and will join the Wolverines in fall 2022.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan!! I want to thank all my friends, family, and coaches who have supported me throughout this process and I can’t wait to be a wolverine!! GO BLUE!!!💙💛〽️

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

50 free – 26.50 / 23.37

100 free – 56.75 / 50.49

200 free – 2:04.19 / 1:49.84

400/500 free – 4:27.96 / 5:00.17

Liang has competed at the 2019 Canadian World Trials, where she finished top-40 in the 100 free and 200 free. At the 2019 Canadian Junior Championships, she won the 50/100/200/400 free in the 13-14 age division. She also competed stateside at the 2020 Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville almost exactly a year ago, one of her last official swims as Canada has taken a very locked-down approach swimming-wise throughout the pandemic.

Liang is yet another addition to a young-but-deep sprint group at Michigan. Fellow Canadian Maggie Macneil (21.3/46.5) and Daria Pyshnenko (21.8/47.9) led the Wolverines in sprint free last season; Macneil is now a junior and Pyshnenko a senior. Sophomore Kaitlynn Sims (1:46.4 last year) and freshman Kathryn Ackerman (1:46.8 this season at an intrasquad) are the team’s top 200 freestylers.

Lindsay Flynn (22.0/48.1) is incoming in their class of 2025, along with Greta Gidley (23.1/49.5/1:48.6), Abby Ketslakh (23.3/50.9) and Kate Shanley (1:49.1).

Liang joins Ella Jo Piersma, Brady Kendall, Malia Amuan, Riley Francis and Devon Kitchel in Michigan’s class of 2026 on the women’s side.

