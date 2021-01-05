Michigan Adds 23.6 Fly Split Brady Kendall to Class of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Plymouth-Canton Cruisers sprinter Brady Kendall has verbally committed to Michigan for fall 2022. A junior at Plymouth High School in-state, Kendall joins Michigan’s class of 2026.

I am beyond grateful and excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Michigan to continue my athletic and academic career! I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me throughout this journey! Hail to the Victors!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.22 (22.45 split)

100 free – 51.94

50 fly – 23.64 split

100 fly – 54.51

At the 2019 Michigan HS Division I State Championships, Kendall finished top-five in the 50 free (23.72) and 100 fly (56.48). She also finished top five in both races at the 2018 meet as a freshman.

Recently, at the KLAA Conference Championships in November, Kendall sliced a hundredth off of her old 50 free best (23.22) and was just off of her best in the 100 fly (54.53). She also split a 23.64 fly leg on Plymouth’s medley relay and a 22.45 anchoring their 200 free relay. The Michigan high school state championships will take place in January after being moved from November due to high COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

In long course meters, Kendall has been 1:00.91 in the 100m fly, which is just a couple tenths off of the Olympic Trials cut of 1:00.69.

Kendall is definitely a big relay swimmer, and with Michigan possibly graduating top flyers Maggie MacNeil and Olivia Carter before fall 2022 (though they might be able to stay an extra season due to COVID-19 eligibility waivers), Michigan will be in need of sprint talent. Kendall’s 23.64 fly split from November is actually the exact same split that Claire Maicco hit on Michigan’s 200 medley relay fly leg, and that relay won the 2020 Big Ten crown.

Kendall’s 100 fly best is only a tenth off of what it took to make the C-final at the 2020 Big Ten Championships.

She joins Malia Amuan, Riley Francis and Devon Kitchel in Michigan’s class of 2026 on the women’s side.

