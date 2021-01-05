Speedo USA named Title Sponsor for Salty Sports Society’s SALT Series

Courtesy: Salty Sports Society

Saint Augustine Beach, Florida – In 2021, Salty Sports Society will again host its SALT Series across the State of Florida with Speedo USA as its title sponsor.

Five events have been planned to begin in February and end in December, making the Speedo SALT Series the only multi-destination open water swimming Series throughout the State of Florida.

Matt Dunn, Salty Sports Society Co-Founder, said the sport of open water swimming is growing each year as competitive swimmers and triathletes look for training races, opportunities to travel, and competitive experiences.

“We’re looking to fill a gap in the sport and stick to our mission of creating unique open water swimming event experiences in memorable destinations,” Dunn said.

The events have been designed as destination weekends including Friday evening “Movies on the Beach,” Saturdays with training, race, stretching and training swim sessions, followed by racing on Sunday mornings.

Race distances will alter between traditional 1 mile and 5-kilometer races and 1.2 mile and 2.4 miles distances geared toward triathletes. “Our research shows that more and more triathletes are seeking out training swims leading up to a triathlon they’ve been training for as an annual goal,” Dunn said.

“Speedo USA is proud to partner with Salty Sports Society, as they are raising the bar when it comes to open water swimming events. No stone is left unturned during their event planning effort which in turn has created a buzz in the swimming community. Aligning ourselves with such a respectful brand was key for us when reviewing this opportunity,” said Lauren Yeager, Southeast Sales & Marketing Manager at Speedo.

The Speedo SALT Series is a collaborative effort between Salty Sports Society partners and independent contractors that have a combined 100+ years of endurance, athletic event management and coaching experience. Speedo SALT Series partners include the media outlet FloridaOpenWater.com, the event registration platform RaceHawk, and Open Water Planet apparel, among others.

A portion of each race’s proceeds will give back to the destination’s Ocean/Marine Rescue division to continue their efforts of adhering to all United States Lifesaving Association Southeast Region standards.

The Speedo SALT Series will culminate with the Annual Buoy Ball to celebrate the 2021 Series and to distribute the Series High Point Champion awards, including “The Rzy,” an annual award named after Fred Rzymek, who has hosted events and provided leadership in Florida’s endurance sports space for over 35 years.

2021 Speedo SALT Series