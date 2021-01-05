Nulo Named Official Pet Food Partner Of USA Water Polo

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Irvine, CA – January 4 – Nulo, a premium pet food manufacturer, has been named the official pet food partner of USA Water Polo. The agreement runs through 2022 and will provide Nulo the opportunity to reach pet parents through a variety of channels including live events, digital and social content, community engagement initiatives and SkipShot Magazine.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with USA Water Polo as their official pet food partner,” said Michael Landa, Nulo Founder & CEO. “With more than 500 club programs and over 50,000 participants annually, they are the perfect match to help reach pet parents who are passionate about living active, healthy lives with their pets.”

This comprehensive partnership also includes an individual partnership with Adam Krikorian , Head Coach of the U.S. Women’s National Water Polo Team. Krikorian has coached Team USA to two Olympic titles alongside multiple world championships and has proven he understands what it takes to achieve success both in the pool and out of the pool – and that starts with proper nutrition. “As pet parents, we truly coach our pets throughout life – cheering them on, picking them back up and most importantly, making sure they have the proper nutrition to fuel their success in life,” said Landa. “The more we thought about it, the more we saw the parallels between coaching and being a pet parent. Adding an impressive, experienced coach like Adam to our team helps keep our coaching mentality top-of-mind as we continue to grow and create the best possible pet food to fuel all pets.”

“We are elated to have Nulo join our USA Water Polo family as the ‘Official Pet Food Partner’. Proper nutrition is critical to our athlete’s ability to optimize their performance in and out of the pool. Nulo provides pets with nutrition that promotes healthy body condition and stable energy, giving water polo pets the opportunity to complement their pet parent’s active lifestyles,” said Nancy Atufunwa , USA Water Polo Director of Marketing.

USA Water Polo and Krikorian join Nulo’s already impressive partner roster alongside world-class athletes and fellow gold medalists such as Michael Phelps and Dana Vollmer as Nulo continually inspires people to be Healthier Together™ with their pets.

For more on Nulo, visit their website at Nulo.com.

About Nulo

Nulo is a privately-owned, premium pet food manufacturer founded on the concept of species-specific pet food recipes that are high in animal-based protein, low in carbs, have low glycemic ingredients and contain a patented probiotic for immune and digestive health. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Nulo has been recognized, among other accolades, as a “Top 25 Most Innovative Retail Brand” by Forbes Magazine. Alongside more than 20 world-class athletes and ambassadors, Nulo inspires pet parents to be Healthier Together™ with their dogs and cats. Nulo can be found nationwide at Independent pet retailers and PetSmart and online at Chewy.com and Amazon.com. Visit Nulo.com for more product information and inspirational stories from our ambassadors.



About USA Water Polo

USA Water Polo, Inc. is the national governing body for water polo in America, overseeing our United States Olympic program as well as 20 different championship events annually, such as Junior Olympics and Masters National Championships. With more than 50,000 members, USAWP is also the sanctioning authority for more than 500 Member Clubs and more than 400 tournaments nationwide. USAWP is committed to the development of the sport throughout the US. It fosters grass-roots expansion of the sport, providing a national system of affiliated clubs, certified coaches and officials.