Can Simone Take The Sprints At Worlds? GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

4-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel owned the sprint frees at the Mesa Pro Swim. Her 24.6 50m free currently ranks her 7th in the world. Simone was happy with the swim considering she’s not been working speed and power. According to her, since NCAAs, it’s been all about building a base for the summer season.
Simone’s on track for a great performance a U.S. World Championship Trials in late June in Indy and the FINA World Championships in Budapest. I think she sweeps the 50 and 100 freestyle. I’d like to see a sub 24 second 50m free. Her personal best is the 24.07 she clocked in Rio. I’d like to see a 52 low, 52.1-3, in the 100m free. She tied for Olympic Games gold with Penny Oleksiak at 52.70, her lifetime best swim. My prediction: 23+ 50m free and 52.2 100m free is enough to pick up two individual gold medals at World Championships. What do you think?
Two individual silvers at best
No….a golden sweep. I think Simone’s going to be one of the biggest stars in swimming 2017-20.
me too , i think she still has way more in the tank than what we saw in Rio . She will be very dangerous this summer .
I agree Sjostrom’s form is too good right now
I think SS will win both of them.
LOL your predictions are always way off.
…I’m wondering if this will be like my prediction of Phelps going 1:53 at Nats in 2015. Everyone said I was dreaming, and he swam 1:52.9. I get it though. The safe bet is to equal times of Rio…. Here’s my thinking. Simone could breakout. I know that sounds odd after she already did it in Rio, but sometimes big stars distance themselves from the pack. I think Simone has that level of talent.
I think Simone has a great shot at setting pbs in the 50-100-200 this summer. But the question for me is by how much and will that be enough. I hope Simone does win and I’m pulling for her to win the gold in the 100 free but it’s hard to ignore Sara’s ominous form right now.
I don´t know if Simone will swim the 200 free individually.. even getting a PB.. But the 50 and 100 will be Tough for win, with Sjostrom dropping the 200 free I would not be surprised with a WR on 50 and a near WR on 100 (And a WR 100 Fly too). Also we don´t know what Bronte will do.. Any top 3 place on both events (Easier on 100 than on 50) will be a good result
Agree that Sjostrom looks the most likely to swim a spectacular time, esp over 50.
C2 could potentially be a minor medal contender at 100 but think she can be discounted at 50 where she hasn’t swum below 24.3 since 2015 and has been pedestrian so far this year. Whilst she’s probably mentally tougher than big sister, she’s still not yet back to full fitness and even then, its debatable that she has the WR potential of C1
I love when swimmers break down barricades as adults. I believe that is going to happen for both Sarah and Simone this year.