Can Simone Take The Sprints At Worlds? GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

4-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel owned the sprint frees at the Mesa Pro Swim. Her 24.6 50m free currently ranks her 7th in the world. Simone was happy with the swim considering she’s not been working speed and power. According to her, since NCAAs, it’s been all about building a base for the summer season.

Simone’s on track for a great performance a U.S. World Championship Trials in late June in Indy and the FINA World Championships in Budapest. I think she sweeps the 50 and 100 freestyle. I’d like to see a sub 24 second 50m free. Her personal best is the 24.07 she clocked in Rio. I’d like to see a 52 low, 52.1-3, in the 100m free. She tied for Olympic Games gold with Penny Oleksiak at 52.70, her lifetime best swim. My prediction: 23+ 50m free and 52.2 100m free is enough to pick up two individual gold medals at World Championships. What do you think?

