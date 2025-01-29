Campbell Downs UNC Pembroke, 179-80, For Senior Day Win

Campbell vs UNC Pembroke (Women)

January 25, 2025

Buies Creek, N.C.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Campbell Athletics

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Campbell topped 12-of-14 events to defeat visiting UNC Pembroke 179-80 on Saturday at the Johnson Aquatic Center.

Campbell earned its first dual victory of the season, moving to 1-4 overall, while handing the Braves their first defeat of the year (4-1).

Prior to the meet, Campbell honored its six graduating seniors, including Arabella Butera , Katie Fritz , Caroline Lucas , Lauren McLean , Skylar Roerig and Avery Rogers .

The Camels won the day’s first five events, including the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:49.47.

Six different Camels won individual heats in the dual, including Arabella Butera , who claimed the 100 breaststroke (1:06.78), 200 breaststroke (2:26.74) and the 200 IM (2:12.21). Butera was one of three Camels to earn multiple event wins, joined by Katarina Gagnon (1000 free, 10:37.38; 500 free, 5:12.74) and Carolina Lucas (200 free, 1:57.62; 100 free, 53.79).

Skylar Roerig also took the 100 back with a time of 59.48, while Katie Fritz turned in a 25.24 to take the 50 free. Madelynn Twigg then notched a win in the 200 back with her time of 2:11.11 before the Camels closed out the afternoon with 3:38.49 for the top time in the 400 free relay.

Campbell’s 179 team points marked a season-best.

Next up, the Camels will head to Lynchburg, Va., taking on Liberty and UNC Asheville on January 31.

Courtesy: UNC Pembroke Athletics

BUIES CREEK – Fabiana Pesce and Fatima Portillo each took top honors in an event to highlight the action for the UNC Pembroke swim team who fell 179-80 to Campbell on Saturday afternoon inside the Johnson Aquatic Center.

Portillo claimed the 200-yard Butterfly title with a time of 2:09.16, while Pesce won the 100-yard Butterfly with a time of 2:09.16. The 200-yard Medley Relay team of Gabby Hyson , Ianna Gomez Veloz , Fabiana Pesce , and Ting-Yu Pan placed second with a time of 1:52.00, and the 400-yard Freestyle Relay team made up of Fabiana Pesce , Sofia Pereira , Naekeisha Louis , and Britta Schwengle also finished second.

The Braves combined for 14 top-3 finishes during Saturday’s meet. UNCP will now shift their attention to the Conference Carolinas Championship set to begin on Feb. 19. The four-day meet will take place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C.