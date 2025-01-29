Campbell Downs UNC Pembroke, 179-80, For Senior Day Win

Campbell vs UNC Pembroke (Women)
- January 25, 2025
- Buies Creek, N.C.
- SCY (25 yards)
- Results
Courtesy: Campbell Athletics
BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Campbell topped 12-of-14 events to defeat visiting UNC Pembroke 179-80 on Saturday at the Johnson Aquatic Center.
Campbell earned its first dual victory of the season, moving to 1-4 overall, while handing the Braves their first defeat of the year (4-1).
Prior to the meet, Campbell honored its six graduating seniors, including Arabella Butera, Katie Fritz, Caroline Lucas, Lauren McLean, Skylar Roerig and Avery Rogers.
The Camels won the day’s first five events, including the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:49.47.
Six different Camels won individual heats in the dual, including Arabella Butera, who claimed the 100 breaststroke (1:06.78), 200 breaststroke (2:26.74) and the 200 IM (2:12.21). Butera was one of three Camels to earn multiple event wins, joined by Katarina Gagnon (1000 free, 10:37.38; 500 free, 5:12.74) and Carolina Lucas (200 free, 1:57.62; 100 free, 53.79).
Skylar Roerig also took the 100 back with a time of 59.48, while Katie Fritz turned in a 25.24 to take the 50 free. Madelynn Twigg then notched a win in the 200 back with her time of 2:11.11 before the Camels closed out the afternoon with 3:38.49 for the top time in the 400 free relay.
Campbell’s 179 team points marked a season-best.
Next up, the Camels will head to Lynchburg, Va., taking on Liberty and UNC Asheville on January 31.
Courtesy: UNC Pembroke Athletics
BUIES CREEK – Fabiana Pesce and Fatima Portillo each took top honors in an event to highlight the action for the UNC Pembroke swim team who fell 179-80 to Campbell on Saturday afternoon inside the Johnson Aquatic Center.
Portillo claimed the 200-yard Butterfly title with a time of 2:09.16, while Pesce won the 100-yard Butterfly with a time of 2:09.16. The 200-yard Medley Relay team of Gabby Hyson, Ianna Gomez Veloz, Fabiana Pesce, and Ting-Yu Pan placed second with a time of 1:52.00, and the 400-yard Freestyle Relay team made up of Fabiana Pesce, Sofia Pereira, Naekeisha Louis, and Britta Schwengle also finished second.
The Braves combined for 14 top-3 finishes during Saturday’s meet. UNCP will now shift their attention to the Conference Carolinas Championship set to begin on Feb. 19. The four-day meet will take place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C.