California State Champion Victoria Mori to Swim for Columbia Next Fall (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Victoria Mori, a two-time California high school state champion and four-time state finalist, is set to compete for Columbia University starting in the fall of 2025.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Columbia University! I would like to thank my family, teammates, and coaches for supporting me endlessly throughout my swimming career. And thank you to Coach Diana, Coach Demerae, and @culionswsd for giving me this opportunity to be part of such an incredible team. GO LIONS!! #ROAR”

Originally from New Jersey, where she lived until 2019, Mori’s decision to attend Columbia will see her return closer to home for college. She currently trains year-round with the Mission Viejo Nadadores, where she has become a well-rounded competitor in all strokes. Mori particularly excels at the middle distances of free, fly and IM.

Most recently, Mori competed at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West, where she posted a series of strong performances. Mori placed 31st in the 200 free with a season best time of 1:50.04, as well as placing 55th in the 200 IM (2:03.65) and 61st in the 50 free (23.41), both season best times. She also finished 51st in the 100 free with a time of 50.82.

Just a few weeks prior, Mori showed off her skills in the stroke events at the CA TST Southern Pacific Invite in November. She turned in a 4th-place finish in the 100 fly (56.14) and a 7th-place finish in the 100 breast (1:05.47), posting season best times in both events.

A senior at Santa Margarita Catholic High School, Mori qualified for the California high school state championships both her sophomore and junior year. At the 2024 CIF State Championship in May, Mori helped her team secure the victory in the 200 free relay and the 400 free relay, serving as the leadoff in both. She also placed 9th in the 100 free with a 50.73 and 13th in the 200 free with a 1:50.93.

Mori also made significant improvements in several of her top events over the course of the 2024 calendar year, setting new personal best times in the 50, 100 and 200 free and 100 breast.

Best Times SCY

100 free – 50.41

200 free – 1:49.52

100 breast – 1:03.88

200 breast – 2:17.75

100 fly – 55.23

200 fly – 2:07.01

200 IM – 2:02.46

A Division I Mid-Major program in the Ivy League Conference, Columbia took 6th at the Ivy League Championships last season. Based on the 2024 championship results, Mori would have landed in the ‘B’ final in the 100 free, 200 free and 200 breast and in the ‘C’ final in the 100 breast, 100 fly and 200 IM, setting her up to be a significant contributor right away.

In addition to her success in the pool, Mori is also the editor-in-chief of the Santa Margarita school newspaper.

Set to join Mori in Columbia’s incoming class of 2029 next season are Madeleine Rivard, Ella Chan, Sammy Segerson, Alex Moore and Shaelyn Shields, all of whom should make for strong training partners over the next four years.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.