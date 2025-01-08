Gold Coast Making Monetary Case To Lure Brisbane 2032 Swimming Events

In an effort to reduce the estimated $4.9 billion USD price tag of the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane, Australia, the Gold Coast is advocating the move of several marquee sporting events to its turf.

As opposed to the Brisbane Arena housing a temporarily constructed pool at which the swimming, water polo finals and Paralympic swimming events would take place, Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate is suggesting swimming events happen at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Additionally, Tate is proposing the use of existing hotel infrastructure to host participants instead of building a new athletes’ village on the Gold Coast.

Speaking at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre this week, Tate said, “We estimated the roof for here, and 10,000 seating, you’re looking at about $150 million.

“A temporary pool arena [in Brisbane], you’re looking at $2.5 billion. Do the sums.” (Sydney Morning Herald)

Longtime Swimming Australia supported Gina Rinehart reportedly supports this proposal.

“Mrs. Rinehart has been known to publicly support the Mayor of the Gold Coast’s call for upgrading the Gold Coast pool venue that hosted the Commonwealth Games, which could then better service the swimmers for many years to come, rather than a temporary pool,” a spokesman for Rinehart said. (Sydney Morning Herald)

According to the original Brisbane 2032 master plan, six new venues are set to be developed in time to host competition events for Brisbane 2032. Construction of new venues is scheduled to commence in 2025 and all new venues are slated to be delivered at least 12 months ahead of the Games.

Competition venues will be hosted in the following locations: