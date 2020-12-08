Caleb Maldari Throws Down PB in 100 Back, Matches Historical 200 Back Time

NE USA 18& Under Winter Championships

December 4-6, 2020

The Workout Club and Wellness Center, Salem, NH

Short Course Yards

Results on Meet Mobile: 2020 USAS 18&Under Winter Championships

Swimmers from the New Hampshire area met in southeastern New Hampshire for the USA Swimming 18& Under Championships, which are currently occurring in pools around the country until December 14.

15-year old Caleb Maldari of Bluefish Swim Club was back in action this weekend following his breakout swim in the 200 backstroke last weekend where he posted a time of 1:45.69 to move up to #68 among the all-time fastest 15-16 year olds in the event nationally.

In his first event, Maldari swam the 400 IM, touching in a time of 3:54.85 to finish second and chop over 3 seconds off of his best time. Maldri now ranks as the top 15-year-old in the country this season, and the 4th fastest swimmer in the 15-16 age group, just behind teammate Joshua Parent.

Maldari then contested the 100 backstroke, crushing his second best time in the event in a week to put up an effort of 48.96. That dropped almost a half second off of his best time of 49.32 from last weekend. His time is currently ranked 2nd in the country among 15-year-olds this season.

In the 200 IM, Maldari finished in a time of 1:50.71 to claim a decisive victory over the field. He was just off of his best time of 1:50.52 from last weekend. Similarly, in the 200 backstroke, Maldari touched in a time of 1:45.81 to come within a few tenths of his historical effort from last weekend.

In his final event, the 100 breaststroke, Maldari put up his biggest drop of the weekend, cutting over 5 seconds off of his best time to touch in 58.74. This marked his first swim under 1:00, breaking it by a large margin.

On the women’s side, 17-year-old Reagan Lord from SOLO Aquatics also saw major drops across all of the events she swam.

In the 100 backstroke, Lord put up a time of 57.42 to improve upon her personal best of 58.71 by over a second. She also managed to claim a narrow victory over UNC commit Aislin Farris of Bluefish, out-touching her by .05.

Lord then threw down a time of 2:08.69 in the 200 IM, to cut over 2 seconds off of her best time of 2:10.93. In her final event, Lord threw down a time of 2:02.64 in the 200 backstroke. Her time was a personal best by almost 4 seconds, topping her time of 2:06.11 from late October of this year.

Lord’s backstroke has steadily improved over the last 2 years, giving her plenty of value as an uncommitted high school senior. As of 2018, her best time in the 100 backstroke stood at only a 1:03.56, while her best time in the 200 was a 2:15.26.

Other Highlights: