Cal Women Set For Tri-Meet With Stanford, ASU In Tempe

Courtesy: Cal Athletics

CAL VS. STANFORD, ARIZONA STATE

THURSDAY, NOV. 7 | 5 P.M. PT | MONA PLUMMER AQUATIC CENTER | TEMPE, ARIZ.

FRIDAY, NOV. 8 | 10 A.M. PT | MONA PLUMMER AQUATIC CENTER | TEMPE, ARIZ.

The California women’s swimming & diving team takes to the road again this week for a two-day tri-meet against Stanford and Arizona State on Thursday and Friday at Mona Plummer Aquatic Center. The Golden Bears, Cardinal and Sun Devils will match up for 17 events over the two days, with diving also taking place both days.

Cal is returning to competition for the first time since a Triple Distance Meet at Stanford on Oct. 18 in which fifth-year senior Isabelle Stadden swept the backstroke events and senior McKenna Stone tied for the win in the 50-yard freestyle.

The Bears enter the week with some of the top times in the country in different events, including the 1,650 freestyle in which graduate student Maya Geringer has the top mark nationally with a 16:21.89. Cal has three of the country’s top times in the event with senior Fanni Fabian ranking seventh (16:45.02) and sophomore Kathryn Hazle in the eighth position (16:46.80).

Freshman Mary-Ambre Moluh , a 2024 Olympian for France, has the sixth-best mark in the 100 freestyle at 48.12 while Stadden ranks eighth in the 50 free with a time of 24.08.

2023-24 REDUX: The Bears finished last season at No. 4 in the CSCAA dual-meet rankings and won the sixth Pac-12 championship in program history. Isabelle Stadden captured her third conference title in the 200 backstroke and added the 100 back crown to her resume while senior Mia Kragh captured the 100 butterfly championship and now-alum Rachel Klinker took the honors in the 200 butterfly. Cal finished 11th as a team at the 2024 NCAA Championships, including A-final appearances by Stadden in the 100 back (2nd) and 200 back (4th), Klinker in the 200 fly (3rd) and Kragh in the 100 fly (8th). The Bears also took fourth in the 200 medley relay.

WELCOME TO THE ACC: The University of California, Berkeley, announced it was moving to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) on Sept. 1, 2023, and became an official member on Aug. 2 of this year. Cal’s women’s swimming & diving team will not play a round-robin season against ACC opponents but will compete at the ACC Championships in Greensboro, N.C., in February.

STADDEN NAMED 2024 PAC-12 SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: Isabelle Stadden became the 11th Golden Bear to be named Pac-12 Swimmer of the Year in 2024, winning two individual conference titles and adding a third as part of a relay. Stadden captured her third career crown in the 200 back while winning her first in the 100 back. She also swam the backstroke leg on Cal’s Pac-12-winning 200 medley relay team. Stadden helped the Bears compile a 7-1 dual meet record (5-1 Pac-12) and a final national dual meet ranking of No. 4 while also setting Spieker Aquatics Complex records in both individual backstroke events.

NINE MAKE PARIS: Cal had nine affiliates compete at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, including senior Leah Polonsky (Israel) and French newcomers Mary-Ambre Moluh and Lilou Ressencourt . Alumna Abbey Weitzeil won a gold medal in the 4×100 mixed medley relay and the silver in the 4×100 freestyle relay. Director of Swimming & Diving Dave Durden served as an assistant coach for Team USA.

KRAGH’S LIST: Senior Mia Kragh had a breakout season in 2023-24, winning the Pac-12 title in the 100 butterfly and making the A-final in the event at the NCAA Championships and finishing eighth. Kragh now has the eighth-fastest time ever at Cal in the 100 fly at 50.89 and also holds the Spieker Aquatics Complex record in the event (51.30).