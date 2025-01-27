Bryant Women Best BU For First Time In Program History, Terriers Top Bulldogs In Split

Bryant vs Boston U

January 25, 2025

Smithfield, R.I.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Bryant Athletics

BOSTON, MA — The Bryant University women’s swimming and diving team competed against Boston University Saturday at the FitRec Competition Pool. The Black & Gold secured a close win of 151-149, to close out their regular season, marking their first program victory against Boston University since becoming a Division I institution.



To add to the victory, Bryant sets another record-breaking performance as Amanda Witkus takes down her previous mark in the 200 Butterfly with a time of 1:58.49.



Notes and Notables:

Next Up:

The Bryant women’s swimming and diving squad has time off before returning for the America East Championships in Lexington, Va. February 19th-22nd.

BOSTON, MA — The Bryant University men’s swimming and diving team faced Boston University on Saturday at the FitRec Competition Pool, where the Black and Gold fell 136-164 to the Boston Terriers.



Despite the Bulldogs’ loss, distance swimmer Leo Luna broke the pool and program record in the 1000 Yard Freestyle, clocking in at 9:15.15.



Notes and Notables:

In the 200 Yard Medley Relay, Bryant’s A team (Lajoie, Austin, Andrews, Misto) took first place with a time of 1:30.66.

Leo Luna secured first in the 1000 Yard Freestyle, setting a new program record with his 9:15.15.

Nick Andrews claimed second in the 200 Yard Freestyle, swimming a 1:40.80.

Griffin Lajoie placed third in the 100-yard Backstroke with a 50.26.

Tim Andrews won the 200 Yard Butterfly with a time of 1:49.80.

In the 50 Yard Freestyle, James Misto took first place with a 20.23, while Nick Toepfer finished third at 21.25.

Christopher Buonocore dominated the 1-Meter Dive with a score of 311.02, while teammate Andrew Peterson took third with a 265.43.

Conner Lofstrom captured first in the 100 Yard Freestyle with a time of 46.05, and Nick Andrews followed with a third-place finish at 46.44.

Jack Ossi earned third place in the 200-yard Backstroke with a time of 1:53.50.

In the 200 200-yard breaststroke, Jack Ferguson secured second with a time of 2:04.84.

Leo Luna claimed second place in the 500 Yard Freestyle, finishing in 4:37.85.

Tim Andrews placed first in the 100 Yard Butterfly, clocking in at 48.77, followed closely by teammate James Misto in second at 48.99.

Christopher Buonocore continued to shine in the 3-Meter Dive, placing first with a score of 310.88.

To close out the meet, the Bulldogs placed second in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay with a time of 3:03.88 (Andrews, Lofstrom, Djokovic, Misto).

Next Up:

The Bryant men’s swimming and diving squad will have a break before returning for the America East Championships in Lexington, Va., in late February.

Courtesy: Boston U Athletics

BOSTON – The Boston University women’s swimming & diving team was edged by Bryant, 151-149, in its dual finale on Saturday afternoon at FitRec Competition Pool. The Terriers honored their senior class following the final dual of their careers.

Senior Sophia Souza swept the diving events with season-best scores while four other Terriers earned a victory on the day and the 200-yard freestyle relay closed the meet with a win.

Souza won the 3-meter with a score of 309.97 before taking the 1-meter at 308.55.

Freshman Abby Han touched the wall first in the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 56.90 while classmate Julijana Jelic took the 200 back in 2:10.73. Jelic’s time was the seventh-best in BU history.

In the 100-yard freestyle, senior Summer Brainin timed a 52.07 while also finishing runner-up in the 50 free (24.12). Junior Haley Newman won the 400-yard individual medley in a season-best time of 4:21.77 and also had her best time of the year in the 200-yard butterfly, finishing runner-up in 2:00.04.

BU closes its dual season with a record of 4-5.

Wins

Sophia Souza – 3-meter (309.97); 1-meter (308.55)

Abby Han – 100 back (56.90)

Summer Brainin – 100 free (52.07)

Julijana Jelic – 200 back (2:10.73)

Haley Newman – 400 IM (4:21.77)

200 free relay (Langenbach, Ramey, Hoang, Brainin) – 1:34.91

Runners-up

Katie Pestrichelli – 1000 free (10:19.77); 500 free (4:59.74)

Izzy Valantiejus – 200 free (1:53.58)

Stephanie Liu – 100 breast (1:05.91)

Haley Newman – 200 fly (2:00.04)

Han Hoang – 50 free (24.12)

Summer Brainin – 50 free (24.12)

Marina Cataldo – 3-meter (272.85)

Sasha Ramey – 100 free (52.59)

Ani Winter – 200 breast (2:20.69)

MollyEllen Crowley – 1-meter (282.67)

200 medley relay (Han, Liu, Busma, Brainin) – 1:43.82

BOSTON – The Boston University men’s swimming & diving team posted a 164-136 victory over Bryant in its dual finale on Saturday afternoon at FitRec Competition Pool.

Six Terriers picked up wins on the day and the 200-yard freestyle relay closed out the day with a victory to help the Terriers finish with a dual record of 7-2, their most wins in six seasons.

After taking part in their final dual, the Terriers’ senior class was honored following the meet.

Junior Tony Ponomarev swept the backstroke events, taking the 100 in 49.63 before winning the 200 in 1:47.15.

BU swept the breaststroke events as well with senior Justin Liao touching the wall first in the 100 (56.81) and classmate Nathan Herman coming out on top in the 200 (2:04.16).

Sophomore Jonny Farber won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:40.49 and freshman Charles Schreiner was the top finisher in the 500 freestyle in a time of 4:32.74.

Freshman Giovanni Sullo had a first-place finish in the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 4:01.20 and was runner-up in the 1000 freestyle (9:17.27).

Wins

Jonny Farber – 200 free (1:40.49)

Tony Ponomarev – 100 back (49.63); 200 back (1:47.15)

Justin Liao – 100 breast (56.81)

Nathan Herman – 200 breast (2:04.16)

Charles Schreiner – 500 free (4:32.74)

Giovanni Sullo – 400 IM (4:01.29)

200 free relay (Duffy, Lee, Bressan, Cho) – 1:23.24