Brendan Burns: “I know I have to execute my race plan and… just pray”

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Michael Hamann.

200 fly

  • NCAA Record: Jack Conger (TEX): 1:37.35
  • NCAA Meet Record: Jack Conger (TEX): 1:37.35
  • American Record: Jack Conger (TEX): 1:37.35
  • US Open Record: Jack Conger (TEX): 1:37.35
  • Pool Record: Nicolas Albiero (LOU): 1:37.92

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Brendan Burns (IU- Junior): 1:38.71
  2. Luca Urlando (UGA- Sophomore): 1:38.82
  3. Nicolas Albiero (LOU- 5Y): 1:38.88
  4. Trenton Julian (CAL- 5Y): 1:39.00
  5. Christian Ferraro (GT- 5Y): 1:40:09
  6. Gabriel Jett (CAL- Freshman): 1:40.22
  7. Alexander Colson (ASU- Junior): 1:40.96
  8. Mason Wilby (UKY- Senior): 1:41.72

In a thrilling 200 fly final, it was Indiana’s Brendan Burns winning at the touch. He used a strong third 50 to start to pull away from the field, but Urlando, Albiero and Julian all closed on him under the flags but Burns ultimately held on for the win. Notably, Indiana’s last 200 fly champion was Gary Hall Sr, who this race in 1973. Prior to him, IU’s Mark Spitz won in 1971 and 1972.

0
