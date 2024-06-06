Brazilian Worlds Relay Finalist Giovana Reis Medeiros Commits to Georgia Tech

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brazilian Giovana Reis Medeiros, a 2022 World Championship finalist in the women’s 400 free relay, will be heading to the Georgia Institute of Technology this fall to continue her studies and swim for the Yellow Jackets under two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Courtney Shealy Hart. Medeiros currently trains with the Sport Club Corinthians Paulista where she specializes in the sprint freestyle events.

Medeiros anchored the Brazilian 400 free relay at the 2022 World Championships, earning a career best relay split of 55.26 and helping her squad place 6th in the final (3:38.10). Their time was less than a second off Brazil’s national record (3:37.39) set in 2015.

In 2023, Medeiros dropped time to set three personal bests at the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale, placing 15th in the 200 free (2:01.48), 20th in the 100 free (56.01) and 37th in the 50 free (26.91).

Top LCM Times and SCY Conversions

LCM SCY 50 free – 26.91 23.52 100 free – 56.01 49.01 200 free – 2:01.48 1:46.55

Medeiros’ converted LCM 100 free time would have ranked 1st this past season for the Yellow Jackets by just over a tenth while her converted 200 free (1:46.55) would have ranked 2nd behind junior Sophie Murphy (1:46.40).

With Georgia Tech’s women’s team setting eight new school records this season, Medeiros’ arrival will help continue their success. Looking ahead, Medeiros has the opportunity to swim some of the fastest times in Yellow Jackets history. Her converted 100 free would currently rank 2nd in program history and her converted 200 free would be 4th.

