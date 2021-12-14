Brazilian Swimmer Felipe Lima Drops Out of SC Worlds

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Brazilian Breaststroker Felipe Lima announced on December 13 he has dropped out of the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships for personal reasons. In a message posted to Instagram, he wrote (translated from Portuguese)

Difficult decision to make, but I am announcing my non-participation in the Short Course World Championships held on December 16-21 in Abu Dhabi for personal reasons. First of all, I want to thank everyone involved in this preparation and apologize to my colleagues, coaching staff, the club and the federation for what happened, but it is a situation beyond my control. I’ll be at home cheering and vibing for everyone!

Lima recently competed as a member of Energy Standard, season 3 champions of the International Swim League. In the Final Match, he finished 3rd in the 50-meter breast and was on the 5th-place team in the men’s 4×100-meter medley relay.

The breaststroke specialist made his international debut at the 2006 FINA Short Course World Championships, and has since competed in plenty of international competitions and broken many records. He previously held South American records in the 50- and 100-meter breaststroke events, in both short and long course. Lima was also a two-time Olympian for Brazil, having competed in London in 2012 and Tokyo in 2021.

The 36-year-old was scheduled to compete in the 50- and 100-meter breaststroke in Abu Dhabi. At the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships, he claimed bronze in the 50-meter breaststroke. The next year, Lima finished second in that same race at the 2019 World Championships, clocking in at 26.66.