Brandonn Almeida Posts 4:14 400 IM, 4th Fastest In The World This Year

2020 National Integration Tournament

December 9, 2020 – December 10, 2020

Santos, Brazil

LCM (50M)

Brazilian Olympian Brandonn Almeida delivered a solid performance at the 2020 National Integration Tournament in Santos, Brazil this week. Over the course of the two-day meet, Almeida swam the 200 backstroke, the 200 butterfly, and the 400 IM.

Almeida’s team is not participating in the parallel national championships that are happening in Rio de Janeiro this week.

That swim clears the FINA “A” standard for Almeida.

In his first swim of the meet, Almeida hit a 2:00.49 200 butterfly, finish right behind Matheus Gonche’s winning 2:00.04. That’s a decent swim for Almeida considering that he rarely races the event internationally.

Also an off event for him, Almeida raced the 200 backstroke and notched a 2:02.49 for the top time at the meet. The time for Almeida was a bit off his best which currently sits at 1:59.71. He’s been under the 2:00 mark just once with that swim from 2016.

Almeida’s main event of the meet was the 400 IM in which he swam a 4:14.54. Almeida has raced that event numerous times throughout his career including when he picked up a gold medal at the 2015 and 2019 Pan American Games and a silver at the 2015 World Junior Championships. Almeida’s fastest-ever 400 IM was at the 2016 Camp Open Correios meet in Palhoca, Brazil where he swam a 4:12.49 for gold. The 4:14.54 this week ranks has his 7th fastest ever swim:

Brandonn Almeida‘s 8 Fastest 400 IMs

4:12.49 (2012) 4:13.00 (2017) 4:13.13 (2017) 4:14.07 (2015) 4:14.47 (2015) 4:14.53 (2018) 4:14.54 (2020) 4:14.63 (2016)

The swim pushed his 4:14.63 swim from the 2016 Maria Lenk Trophy to the 8th place spot.

The Maria Lenk Trophy, known this year as the 2020 Brazil Trophy and is underway this week in Rio. With Almeida’s absence, Stephan Steverink took the top spot in the 400 IM with his 4:19.01 for a new 16-year-old age group meet record in the event.

With the swim, Almeida now sits at 4th in the world in 2020 behind Ilya Borodin, Jacob Heidtmann, and David Varraszto.

