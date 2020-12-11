NEC Postpones Swimming & Diving Championships To April 7-10

The Northeast Conference (NEC) has postponed its Women’s and Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships to April 7-10 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The NEC announced the move last month, joining a list of other Division I mid-major conferences delaying their conference championship meets. Other conferences with similar announcements include the Mid-American Conference (MAC – read here), Missouri Valley Conference (MVC – read here), Big East Conference (read here) and Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC – read here).

The NCAA women’s and men’s championships are still set for March, so the current format would have the conference championships for these three conferences happening after the national championships. But that’s all still pending any other schedule changes amid the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The NEC, though, appears to be the only conference to have specific reschedule dates announced at this point. The NEC release says it will plan to run its conference meet from April 7-10 at the Nassau County Aquatics Center in East Meadow, New York. The conference says it hopes some restrictions will be lifted by that point, including restrictions on how many people can be on the pool deck at a time.

The conference still plans to contest its fall sports in the spring as well, after postponing those seasons amid the pandemic earlier this year.