Blake Pieroni Injures Knee, Withdraws from 2021 ISL Playoffs for Toronto

American swimmer Blake Pieroni has withdrawn from the ISL Playoffs with a knee injury, he posted on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately as a result of getting back into lifting and going too hard too fast, I’ve injured my knee and have had to withdraw from the ISL semifinals,” Pieroni posted, along with a supportive message for his teammates.

With an anticipated tight battle between Toronto and the LA Current for the 4th-and-final spot in the ISL Final in December in Eindhoven, Pieroni’s absence could be enough to swing the pendulum. He averaged 19.25 points/regular season match this year, and scored over 20 in each of the team’s first three matches before a bit of a struggle in the team’s finale in Match #9, where he was last in the 50 free and only scored relay points.

The Titans were the first ISL team to reveal their Playoff roster to SwimSwam. Only the Italian side Aqua Centurions have not responded to a request for playoff records.

Toronto was the only team to have announced a full roster with the maximum 32 athletes. We have reached out to ask if they will attempt to fill the roster spot or not, but as of publishing have not heard back.

The team is also without Finlay Knox for the playoffs, replacing him with Sergey Fesikov. That’s their only other change from their regular season roster. While they performed well in the regular season, ranking 4th, the teams around them all have improved their rosters heading into the playoffs, whereas Toronto has now lost two big contributors.

Toronto will open their Playoffs in Playoff 2 against London Roar, Toronto Titans, LA Current, and Aqua Centurions. That match, while just one of six Playoff matches, will be crucial and could very well decide which two teams will join the strong favorites Cali Condors and Energy Standard in the Final in December.

TORONTO TITANS WOMEN’S ROSTER – ISL PLAYOFFS

1 APOSTALON, ANIKA 2 BRATTON, Lisa 3 CIEPLUCHA, Tessa 4 COLEMAN, Michelle 5 HALL, Candice 6 HANSSON, Louise 7 HASSLER, Julia 8 MASSE, Kylie 9 MCINTOSH, Summer 10 MEITZ, Kaersten 11 OLIVEIRA, Larissa 12 SANCHEZ, Kayla 13 STEPHENS, Laura 14 SZTANDERA, Dominika 15 WASICK, Kasia 16 WOG, Kelsey

MEN’S ROSTER – ISL PLAYOFFS