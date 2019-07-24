Australia’s Mixed Medley Moves Nation To Top Of Gwangju Medal Table

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Through day 4 of the 2019 FINA World Championships, the nation of Australia sits alone now atop the swimming medal table, having earned a total of 9 medals, with 3 gold. Tonight’s top prize for the Aussies was earned via a comeback win in the mixed medley relay, where speedster Cate Campbell entered the pool behind America’s Simone Manuel, but managed to fire off a 51.1 anchor to touch just .02 ahead for gold.

The Aussie teen who beat Katie Ledecky on night 1 in the women’s 400m free, Ariarne Titmus, was back in the pool to give Australia a silver as well in the 200m free.

Australia just needs 1 more medal to surpass their overall total of 10 from the 2017 edition of these World Championships, the competition in which they only took home one gold. They have plenty of more swimmers ready to make that happen, such as Mitch Larkin the 200m IM, Titmus in the 800m free, and the Campbell sisters Emma McKeon and Kyle Chalmers in the sprint free events, just to name a few.

Italy moved up in a big way today, spurred on by 2 consecutive gold medals in the session. Gregorio Paltrinieri powered his way to a new European Record in the men’s 800m free, producing a time of 7:39.27 for gold. Then, icon Federica Pellegrini topped the women’s 200m free podium in a mark of 1:54.22 to claim her 8th consecutive World Championships podium appearance in the event.

Hungary remains 7th in the medal table, but the nation can claim a World Record now at the meet, courtesy of 19-year-old Kristof Milak.

Heading into tonight’s final as the top-seeded swimmer far and way with his semi swim of 1:52.96, he signaled something special was on the horizon. Milak delivered an Earth-shattering mark of 1:50.73 to surpass American Michael Phelps’ longstanding World Record of 1:51.51. that’s been on the books since 2009.