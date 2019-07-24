Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kristof Ne Toda Michael Phelps Ka 10 Saal Purana Record – Race Video

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Adbhut ! Adbhut! Adbhut! Ji Ha Kuch Yahi Feelings Pure Audience Me Thi Jab Unhone 19 Saal Ke Kristof Ko 200m Butterfly Final Me Michael Phelps Ke 2009 Ke Record Ko Todte Hue Dekha. Ham Sab Jante Hai Ki 2009 Me Supersuit Hote The Jisse Swimmer Pani Me Drag Ko Aaj Ke Swim Suit Ki Tulna Me Jyada Ache Se Kam Kar Pate The. Lekin Kristof Ki Mehnat Ke Aage Aaj Sabko Kristof Par Jrur Proud Feel Ho Rha Hoga.

200m Butterfly Event Hmesa Se Michael Phelps Ki Hi Yaad Dilata Aya Hai Lekin Ab Yaha Se New History Likhi Jayegi.

Mahaz 19 Years Ke Kristof Ne Semi-Finals Me 1:52.96 Ka Kafi Fast Time Diya And Finals Me 10 Saal Purane Record Ko Todte Hue 1:50.73 Ka Record Time Kiya.

Niche 200m Butterfly Final Ki Video Di Ja Rhi Hai Jisme Aap Bhi Dekh Sakte Hai Ki Kaise Kristof Milak Ne Shandaar Tarike Se Apni Swim Complete Kari.

Leave a Reply

About Sanuj Srivastava

Sanuj Srivastava

Sanuj Srivastava born on January 19th, 1996 in INDIA. He started to love Water at the age of 13 and his friends named him "Gold fish", He graduated in Bachelor of science in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in 2016. He is a passionate learner and a student who also happens …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!