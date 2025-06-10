Australian World Championships Roster Updates Through Day Two Of Trials

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The speed continued on day two of the 2025 Australian World Championship Trials as additional names were added to the list of those who have achieved qualification times for Singapore.

Right off the bat, 16-year-old Sienna Toohey made her presence known, firing off a lifetime best of 1:06.55 to take the women’s 100m breaststroke. She was joined by Ella Ramsay who also qualified, adding the event to the 200m IM for which she already made the grade on night one.

The men’s 200m free saw Ed Sommerville rip a monster PB of 1:44.93 to top the podium, becoming Australia’s 4th-fastest man in history in the process.

The field was deep, with the top 6 finishers all dipping under the 1:47 threshold, in addition to Zac Incerti‘s morning outing of 1:45.80.

Kaylee McKeown and Mollie O’Callaghan finished first and second, respectively in tonight’s 100m back just as they did in the 50m back last night. Although, MOC said she has yet to determine if she will indeed actually add the 1back to her World Championships racing schedule.

Matt Temple made it happen in the 100m fly for his first event while Jesse Coleman was also a qualifier to insert his name onto the roster.

As with the 100m breaststroke, the 100m backstroke event appears to be a lurking hole on the men’s side. Winner Joshua Edwards-Smith was well off the qualification time, although he most likely notched his name onto the roster for the medley relay.

Australian World Championships Individual Qualifiers Through Day 2

Australian World Championships Potential Relay Qualifiers Through Day 2

*Depending on overall roster count