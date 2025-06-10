Decorated Swimmer Finds New Home with Swimwear Brand, Marking Key Moment In Resilient Career

Courtesy of deboer swim, a SwimSwam partner.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – – deboer swim, a rapidly emerging innovator in high-performance swimwear and accessories, today proudly announced a groundbreaking partnership with two-time Olympian, three-time Olympic medalist, and World Champion swimmer Hunter Armstrong. This landmark collaboration marks a pivotal new chapter for Armstrong’s career, providing crucial support following recent challenges, and represents a significant strategic advancement for deboer swim’s aggressive and rapid incursion into the elite competitive swimming market. The alliance unites Armstrong’s talent with deboer swim’s unwavering commitment to scientific innovation and athlete empowerment.

Armstrong, a 24-year-old American powerhouse in backstroke and freestyle events, boasts an impressive record, including two Olympic gold medals and one silver from the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Games. His contributions to world-record-setting relays and his individual World Championship titles, including a world record in the 50m backstroke and 17 World Championship medals, underscore his status as one of swimming’s elite. However, Armstrong recently faced significant adversity when his primary financial backing unexpectedly ceased in late 2024, leading him to consider retirement and work odd jobs to sustain his livelihood. This new partnership provides the essential foundation for Armstrong to resume full-time, dedicated training and continue his pursuit of excellence at the highest level.

deboer swim, with its roots in triathlon, has quickly established itself as a leader in cutting-edge wetsuits and apparel, powering numerous athletes to Olympic and World Championship titles through its extensive research and development in boundary layer technology. Guided by its philosophy of being “faster through science,” deboer swim is making a decisive entry into the competitive swimwear market, committed to bringing the same level of innovation and success to swimmers worldwide. This commitment is further evidenced by their existing high-profile partnerships with Olympic champions Caeleb Dressel and Brooks Curry, and the recent visibility of their cutting-edge 3DIUM suits on other unsigned Olympic Gold Medalists and Champions, solidifying their rapid and undeniable presence within the elite swimming community.

“This partnership with deboer swim is more than just a sponsorship; it’s a profound vote of confidence that has reignited my career,” said Armstrong. “After facing unexpected challenges, finding a partner who genuinely believes in my potential and provides the support needed to continue doing what I love is incredibly humbling. I am deeply grateful for their commitment to innovation and to athletes, and I am excited to leverage their cutting-edge technology as I reenergize my training.

David Greenstein, Co-Founder of deboer swim, expressed immense enthusiasm for the collaboration. “Hunter Armstrong embodies the very spirit of excellence and resilience that defines deboer swim. His inspiring journey, combined with his extraordinary talent and dedication, makes him a perfect fit for our growing family of elite athletes,” said Greestein. “Our dedication to supporting the very best in the sport runs deep, and Hunter aligns perfectly with our mission to push the boundaries of performance through science. This partnership is a testament to our strategic vision and our commitment to empowering champions.”

This alliance is set to inspire the swimming community and redefine what is possible in aquatic sports.

About Hunter Armstrong: Hunter Armstrong is a two-time American Olympian (Tokyo 2020, Paris 2024) and a three-time Olympic medalist (2 gold, 1 silver). He has also amassed 10 World Championship medals, including five golds, across various backstroke and freestyle events. Known for his versatility the water, Armstrong is a formidable force in international swimming.

About deboer swim: deboer swim is a leading innovator in high-performance swimwear and accessories, founded on the principle of being “faster through science.” With a proven track record in triathlon, where its cutting-edge wetsuits have powered numerous athletes to Olympic and World Championship titles, deboer swim is now making a decisive entry into the competitive swimming market. The company is dedicated to leveraging extensive research and development, particularly in boundary layer technology, to provide superior quality and performance-enhancing design to elite athletes worldwide, fostering the positive growth of the human spirit and promoting healthy, active lifestyles.